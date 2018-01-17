These 5 Zodiac Signs Will Have Good Luck With Dating This Winter

Love is a series of choices. These are decisions that you make each day — decisions that aren't based on winning over or proving yourself to a person. It's a process of self-discovery that becomes sustainable when you are in alignment with yourself. Getting to that point takes time and patience. These zodiac signs will have good luck with dating this winter because they have learned these lessons through intense trial and error in their love lives over the last couple of years.

The other thing to note is that dating isn't always about finding the love of your life in the way you might expect. Meeting lots of different people and exploring the variety of ways in which you can attach to them is simply a process of gathering information about what you like and what you don't like. Dating can bring you to your soulmate — if you believe in that sort of thing — but it can also bring you to lots of other forms of connection, which lead you to yourself. Neither point of arrival ever happens by accident.

Depending on where you are in your relationship journey, these signs will do well on their path this winter.

Taurus (April 20 To May 21)

Throughout January and February, strength will play an integral role in your dating life. The people you meet will lift your spirits and will also remind you of your creative resources and your role in the world. This will be a good time for you to see how far your heart can stretch. The more time you are able to dedicate to what heals you and aids your growth, the better off you will be this season, particularly in your heart.

Cancer (June 22 To July 22)

Since 2018 opened with the full moon in your sign, the year has already begun taking you on unexpected journeys that lead you deeper into your own soul. Your intuition will serve you well romantically throughout this year, leading you to develop engagements and commitments that serve your self-worth. This is no time to exercise your classic timidity. Be clear and concise about what your needs are, and watch who rises to meet them.

Leo (July 23 To August 22)

What do you want? What do you really, really want? The lunar eclipse in your sign at the end of January is calling on you to be absolutely honest with yourself. This is not the time to continue to invest in relationships that are not teaching you something, nor is it the time to let your ego get the best of you. Strength is in your sign, Leo, as well as pride, and these two elements can either be your power or your pitfall. I'm optimistic, so I'm leaving you on this list. Find your truth, and you'll feel yourself at full force.

Sagittarius (November 22 To December 21)

Your experiences this winter will set you up for a radical change in your sex and dating life in 2018. Questions around your own worth within relationships will be resolved. Pay attention to the exchanges that make you feel insecure, paranoid, or unstable within your own mental landscape, and the exchanges that do just the opposite for you. When you have internal clarity, Sagittarius, you know where to direct your arrow. Get ready to set the night sky alight.

Aquarius (January 20 To February 18)

It might not feel like this is the time for dating a bunch of people, Aquarius. It might feel like you are in no mood for flirtations, games, and eye contact. And it's OK if you don't. These last few years have taught you how to respect your own needs and desires. They've also taught you the importance of controlling the only things that you can control, and not worrying about anything else. You have no power over the way in which people show their love for you, and throughout January in particular, you'll feel your most deeply engrained pain points pressed. That might not sound like luck to you, but the universe loves a practical joke. It's all a big setup for a joyous surprise come spring.

