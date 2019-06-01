During the summer, I'm totally one of those people who is constantly trying to find new excuses to kick back, relax, and have a couple of drinks on my apartment building's rooftop. Telling myself, "It's the start of the weekend!" or simply, "It's sunny out!" are just a couple ways I justify doing so, and you know what? I'm totally OK with it. And since a light sip is generally preferred — especially when it's getting hot out — these five spiked seltzers for summer 2019 are definitely going to be coming in handy.

Alright, IDK about you, but I'm a little picky in regards to hard seltzer, in that I need mine to be ice cold... room temp hard seltzer definitely does not cut it for me. But as long as there is ice (or at least a frosty mug!) readily available, I'm totally satisfied. Right now, there are so many brands out there that are making really, really solid flavors, and whether you're more of a citrus-y sipper, or if you happen to prefer something flowery, there is definitely something out there for everybody. Give the below options a quick look, because they are — hands down — a few of my top favorites.

1. Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer Courtesy Of Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer Formerly known as SpikedSeltzer, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer recently released a lineup of botanical flavors, that include: Pear Elderflower, Hibiscus Clementine, and Black Cherry Rosemary, according to the brand. They still offer their fruity classics such as Grapefruit and Black Cherry, as well as the original plain flavor, and can be found at most retailers nationwide. But, still check their online locator to ensure they're sold near you.

2. Vista Bay Courtesy Of Aldi On May 2, German grocery chain Aldi released their own line of hard seltzers called Vista Bay. They come in four refreshing flavors, including: Ruby Grapefruit, Lime, Black Cherry, and Coconut Mango. They're super cheap, with a six-pack of a single flavor only costing $5.89, and I can personally attest to the fact that each variety is worth tasting.

3. Truly Hard Seltzer Courtesy Of Truly Spiked Seltzer Truly Hard Seltzer is a low-sugar sip that comes in 13 (yep, for real!) fruity flavors, according to the brand. While I'm a big fan of the Raspberry Lime and Mixed Berry, you can sip your way though Black Cherry, Blueberry, Grapefruit, or even their newest flavor, Rosé. Each slim can boasts 5% ABV, and they are now available at retailers nationwide. Just make sure to check out their online locator to see where you can buy them for yourself.