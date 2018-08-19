Out of all the life-changing hacks I've gathered in my last 24 years, I have to say that one of the most valuable lessons so far is that not all good wine has to be expensive. In fact, some of my favorite wines cost just under a tenner. If you are also down to save a few bucks on wine bottles for your next rooftop party, picnic in the park, or Netflix night in, here are five rosé wine bottles for under $10 (if you're 21 years and older). They'll truly change your life for the better.

Don't get me wrong: in the realm of rosé, I'm really not too picky. I do, however, have two mandatory qualifications for my beloved pink drink. The first is that my rosé needs to accurately balance sweet and dry flavors. (I'm really not a huge fan of anything that's reminiscent of Gatorade, but I don't love a wine that totally dries out my tongue. You feel me on this?) My second rule is that an ideal rosé needs to have subtle notes of fruit or flowers — maybe some citrus, berries, or even roses. It doesn't need to have an overpowering taste, but I'm always looking for something that defines the flavors of summer. So, if you're looking to drink pink on a budget, scroll down to see my top favorite picks.

1 Ruby Red Rosé TheLiquorStore.com Ruby Red Rosé 750 mL, $9, TheLiquorStore.com According to TheLiquorStore.com, Ruby Red Rosé is super light and summery, and it has relatively defined notes of grapefruit. It's sort of a mix between dry and sweet, and the website recommends drinking it in a glass combined with Prosecco, to create a "Provence Style" cocktail. Oui oui, s'il vous plait. Plus, you get all that fruity rosé taste in a 750 mL bottle for only $8.99.

2 Dark Horse California Rosé Amazon 2016 Dark Horse California Rosé Wine 750 mL, $9, Amazon Dark Horse California Rosé, according to Amazon, is overall pretty dry and crisp, for all of you non-sweet wine lovers out there. However, this $9 bottle does have distinct flavors of juicy red fruit, minerals, and florals. It sounds pretty dang delicious and hella refreshing, if you ask me. TBH, its already saved to my cart.

4 NV Rosatello Rosé Woods Wholesale Wine NV Rosatello Rosé 750mL, $9.99, WoodsWholesaleWine.com Also on the sweeter side, Italian rosé, Rosatello, emits strong aromas of pomegranates, and tastes like a medley of strawberries and cherries, according to Woods Wholesale Wine website. Like most rosés, it's best served chilled, and I could honestly go for some right now. If you're now craving it as well, you won't even have to save up to snag this $9.99 bottle.