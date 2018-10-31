While Halloween always brings out the usual suspects when it comes time to get creative in the costume department, nothing gives my social media-loving self as much happiness as a Halloween disguise that pays homage to your online platform of choice. Instead of spending your hard-earned money on a pre-made costume that, let's be real, seven other people will also be wearing, dressing up as a Snapchat Lens is surprisingly easy to DIY as a last-minute idea, totally creative, and instantly recognizable by everyone. The best part? With these 5 best Snapchat Lens Halloween costumes, you can let your makeup and accessories do the talking, and wear whatever you want with it, whether that's your usual office attire or your favorite LBD.

When you think of Snapchats' lenses, there are a few now-iconic choices that have stood the test of the app's ever-changing Lens carousel and made it out as the most recognizable looks available. Today's pop culture references wouldn't be complete without the basic AF Snapchat flower crown Lens or the Lens that makes it look like you're a throwing up rainbows, so here's how you can pay homage to your favorite looks and be the most on-trend person at any party with the purchase of only a few key items.

1 Butterfly Lens AMAZON Monarch Butterfly Wings ($8.99 on Amazon), Double Row Butterfly Headband ($9.99 on Amazon), Gold Glitter Eyeshadow ($2.50 on Amazon) Instagram/_Victoriaashton Snapchat's butterfly Lens might just be the most recognizable Lens for imbuing its users with a heavenly, undeniably flattering glow, and you can achieve the same effects by clipping a pair of yellow or gold butterfly wings to your outfit of choice and jazzing things up with a gold butterfly headband and some gold eyeshadow to really bring the Lens home. For a hilarious couple's or friends' costume idea, try a #NoFilter and #Filter version.

2 Flower Crown AMAZON Flower Crown Headband ($13.99 on Amazon), e.l.f. High Definition Powder Sheer ($6.00 on Amazon), L.A. Girl Pro Coverage Liquid Foundation ($6.98 on Amazon) Snapchat/Kim Kardashian West When it comes to Lenses, few pull at a basic Betty's heartstrings quite like the ubiquitous flower crown, which gives everyone a pretty "I woke up like this" glow. This look is all about the flawless skin, so grab a flower crown, some HD makeup, your favorite fall outfit (and a PSL for the road), and you're good to go.

3 Rainbow Tongue Lens WALMART Selfie Character Kit ($9.99 on Walmart.com) GIPHY Take a leaf from J.Lo's book and channel a unicorn throwing up rainbows, because, why not? You can buy a pre-made kit for less than $10 from Walmart, which makes this the perfect last-minute costume idea. Add a swipe of shiny pink lipgloss and a pink fuzzy sweater to the accessories, and your magical transformation is complete.

4 Panda Lens AMAZON Covergirl Onyx Eyeshadow ($2.00 on Amazon), Plush Panda Bear Headband Ears and Tail Costume Set ($11.99 on Amazon), Mehron Makeup Clown White Lite Professional Makeup ($11.14 on Amazon), White Flower Hair Clips ($8.99 on Amazon) STUDIODIY.COM Recreating Snapchat's panda Lens takes some skill in the makeup department, so I'd take that into consideration before you attempt it. In order to achieve symmetrical black eye patches, I'd draw the outline first before filling them in (you can always cover up the mistakes with the white face paint afterwards). Next, you can color the bottom of your nose and fill in your top lip with black eyeshadow and a touch of lip balm, then add the white paint to complete your panda transformation. A panda headband decked out with white flowers will alert your friends that you're paying homage to the Snapchat Lens, not just the animal.