Ugh, Mercury retrograde is at it again. Just when you think you've escaped the retrograde zone, you remember this pesky transit happens at least three times per year and it's just a part of life. Even though Mercury retrograde is infamous for encouraging you to reconnect with your exes, say the wrong thing at the wrong time, and show up late to every appointment you've got, it's not the end of the world, so call off your SOS message. However, these zodiac signs will have the worst Mercury retrograde in Leo 2019, and if you've got your sun or rising sign in Gemini, Cancer, Leo, or Virgo, you should be extra mindful of your decisions during this time. Beginning on July 7 and ending on July 31, this retrograde will challenge both the way you express your feelings and process them internally. After all, it begins in theatrical and dramatic Leo before retrograding back into moody and emotional Cancer. It's bound to be a strange and irrational ride, right?

Circling back to the basic meaning of Mercury retrograde, it's when Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — is working a little out of order. However, this also means Mercury's energy is channeled inwardly rather than outwardly, which is why Mercury retrograde is a great time for review and reflection and a not-so-great time for making huge commitments or starting something new. There's a higher chance of these commitments or projects crashing or running out of steam while this transit is underway. Instead, take a closer look on what's already happening in your life.

Here's how it will affect the following zodiac signs:

Gemini: Try To Spend And Communicate Responsibly

Mercury retrograde is always a trying time for you because Mercury is your ruling planet and this transit affects you way more deeply than most other zodiac signs. This time, it lands in your third house of communication before retrograding back into your second house of finances and self-worth. Chances are, you may be dealing with some disorganization and impulsivity in these departments. Just remember that big purchases and important conversations should be handled with care.

Cancer: You May Feel At Odds With Your External Self

When Mercury retrograde begins, it will land in your 12th house of self-undoing and the subconscious. This retrograde has the capacity to bring secrets to the surface or lead your thoughts astray. Try to remain grounded in reality. When Mercury retrogrades into your first house of the self, you may have a difficult time seeing yourself clearly or expressing yourself the way you would like. Don't feel imprisoned by who you think you're supposed to be.

Leo: Let Go Of Your Ego Instead Of Letting It Control You

Since Mercury retrograde takes place in Leo, it creates discord in your first house of the self, leading to a distorted way of seeing yourself. This could lead to thoughts of insecurity where you feel you need to prove yourself, but instead, focus on what you think of you rather than what others think of you. When Mercury retrograde moves backwards into your 12th house of the subconscious, you might feel even more isolated than usual, so don't let your solitary thoughts run rampant.

Virgo: You May Feel Disconnected From Your Social Life

Since Mercury is your ruling planet, this retrograde can really stress you out. After all, Mercury gives you your powers of organization, planning, and analysis, so when Mercury is out of order, you tend to feel out of order. This retrograde takes place in your 11th house of community, so don't be shocked of your social life starts to feel strange and surprising. Old friends might even turn up. When it moves into your 12th house of spirituality, you might feel even dreamier and confused about what's real and what's not.