These 38 Cheap Products On Amazon Are Highly-Rated Because They Work SO Well

It's easy to get the itch for retail therapy from time to time, but how are you supposed to scratch that itch if you're trying to stick to a budget? (That's the catch, I know.) Believe it or not, you can do so by scouring the internet for items that'll give you the most bang for your buck, like all of the cheap products on Amazon that you're about to discover. Yep, it's totally possible to indulge in a little shopping without putting even the tiniest of dents in your wallet.

Besides affordability, all of the following products have another thing going for them: They're highly-rated, because they'll actually work how they say they will. I mean, there's nothing worse than shelling out your cash for something that doesn't do what it's supposed to do, like a thermometer that doesn't give you an accurate temperature, or a gadget that stops working after just a couple uses. Sigh.

I'm here to help you prevent those kinds of purchases, though. In fact, I did some digging to find the products that meet the requirements of affordability, high ratings, and reliability. And now, I'm happy to present them to you. So go ahead and start shopping.

1. A Totally Accurate Meat Thermometer With A Precision Sensor ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Thermometer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon The stainless steel probe on this meat thermometer features a "high-precision" sensor that accurately reads temperatures within 3 to 5 seconds. After taking the temperature, you can fold the probe in and hang the thermometer on your oven or refrigerator door, thanks to its magnetic backing. The battery-operated device allows you to toggle between Fahrenheit and Celsius, and the temperature "cheat sheet" printed on the back comes in handy when you want your roasted tenderloin perfectly medium rare.

2. A Color-Adjustable Light Bulb That's Also A Bluetooth Speaker Texsens LED Light Bulb Bluetooth Speaker $14 | Amazon See on Amazon A light bulb that's also a Bluetooth speaker might seem like an odd two-in-one product, but it's actually a super affordable way to outfit your home with multiple speakers — and it's really fun. This Bluetooth speaker light bulb screws into any light socket and comes with a remote control. Use it to turn the device on and off, adjust brightness, play music, skip tracks, and — this is where it gets good — control the color of the light bulb. You can even direct it to pulse as the music plays for major party vibes.

3. A Double-Sided Glove For A Body Massage SAMYO Massage Glove $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Strap this massage glove onto the palm of your hand and you can give anyone a good massage (while scoring a mini massage for yourself). The outside of the glove is outfitted with nine roller balls that rotate 360-degrees to loosen up tight muscles and stimulate circulation, while the inside of the glove is outfitted with tiny, flexible bristles that'll give the palm of your hand a massage while you use it. Reviewers say "it's simply designed and VERY effective" and "the sensation of the different textures makes this extra relaxing."

4. This All-Natural Shoe And Foot Deodorizer With Moisturizing Ingredients Elite Sports Shoe Deodorizer and Foot Spray $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Eliminate the odors emanating from your gym shoes with this all-natural shoe deodorizer spray. It's formulated with a blend of essential oils and botanicals — like tea tree, peppermint, and neem oil — which work together to kill odor-causing bacteria. The non-toxic deodorizer can also be directly on your feet. Not only will that help get rid of any unpleasant scents, but it'll also moisturize dry, cracked skin, all thanks to the addition of powerfully-hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, and allantoin.

5. A Powerful Callus-Removing Gel For Soft, Smooth Feet Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel $10 | Amazon See on Amazon While we're on the topic of feet, check out this callus-removing gel. It's a surefire way to get rid of calluses and rough skin on the bottoms of your feet. Just soak your feet in warm water, dry with a towel, then apply the gel to your feet. Let the gel soak in for three to five minutes, so that it deeply penetrates and softens your skin. Then, rinse off and scrub with a pumice to take literal years of dead skin off the heels and balls of your feet.

6. A Pet-Bathing Tool That Helps Reduce Bath Time Anxiety Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your dog calm and happy during bath time with this ingenious pet-bathing tool. The glove-like device attaches to a hose and then straps onto your hand, letting water flow through multiple raised holes. Therefore, you can wash by simply petting your dog, which is a lot more comforting than a spurt of water coming directly from the spout. And because you're not holding the hose, the tool frees up both hands for a good, thorough scrubbing.

7. A Portable Bluetooth Speaker That Withstands Water, Dirt, And Dust Kunodi Mini Outdoor Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, shockproof, and dust-proof, so it's perfect for camping trips, beach excursions, and backyard barbecues. It's also USB-rechargeable and has a built-in mic for answering calls. Plus, you can use the carabiner to hang it from your backpack, or the suction cup to attach it to the side of your car once you reach your campsite. Choose from black, red, and army green.

8. This Hair Straightener That Has Over 25,000 High Ratings HSI Professional Hair Straightener $37 | Amazon See on Amazon Boasting over 25,000 impressively-high ratings, reviewers say this "state of the art" hair straightener is "the best flat iron ever" and "makes hair smooth, soft, and shiny." The iron features heat damage-preventing ceramic plates infused with tourmaline to cut down on frizz and flyaways, all while boosting shine. The various micro-sensors evenly distribute heat (which cuts down on styling time), and the adjustable temperature dial allows you to tailor the amount of heat that your hair needs. And it's dual-voltage, so don't be shy about taking it with you during an overseas trip.

9. These "Life-Changing" Insoles So You Can Walk And Stand For Hours GAOAG Performance Insoles $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're dealing with pain caused by conditions like plantar fasciitis (or if you just spend a lot of time on your feet), these insoles can — in the words of one reviewer — be "life-changing." They're super flexible, so they'll move with your shoe to cushion each step (unlike some orthotic insoles). Plus, the extra thickness at the heels will help absorb shock and stabilize your entire foot.

10. These Blue-Light Blocking Computer Glasses That Help You Get A Better Night's Sleep Cyxus Blue Light Blocking Glasses $17 | Amazon See on Amazon These computer glasses block the blue light emitted by phone, TV, and computer screens. Blocking this blue light does two very important things. It prevents eye fatigue, and it keeps your circadian rhythm intact. By blocking that blue light, these glasses will help your body's natural wake-sleep rhythm operate undisturbed. Choose from over a dozen frame and color options.

11. These Reusable "Food Huggers" That Preserve The Freshness Of Sliced-Into Produce Farberware Food Huggers Reusable Food Savers (4-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of slicing into a tomato and sticking the other half in a plastic baggie for later, use one of these clever food savers. Made from flexible silicone, the savers "hug" the open end of any fruit or vegetable, sealing in freshness. They're endlessly reusable, as opposed to one-use plastic bags that don't biodegrade. Each set comes with four dishwasher-safe savers of different sizes. Bonus: You can use them to seal open jars, too.

12. These Cushions For The Balls Of Your Feet So You Can Wear Heels Comfortably Walkize Metatarsal Pads (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Even if you've mastered the art of walking in heels, there's still no escaping the pain that accompanies wearing a pair of sky-high stilettos. Enter these ball-of-foot pads for heels. Specifically shaped for heels and other notoriously uncomfortable shoes, the pads alleviate the pressure put on the front of the foot so you can stand, walk, and dance without having to take a break every few minutes. There's even ridging at the front of the pads to align and support the concave area on the underside of your toes.

13. These Waterproof Pouches So You Can Swim With Your Valuables Suxman Waterproof Swimming Pouches (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Strap one of these waterproof pouches around your waist, and you can swim and splash in the ocean without leaving your valuables on the beach. With three layers of sealed protection, you can submerge the pouch in up to 32 feet water, and the contents will still remain dry as a bone. You can use it for your identification, cash, credit cards, keys, and yes — even your smartphone. Use these at water parks and on rafting trips, too.

14. A Flashlight Pen That Also Opens Bottles And Breaks Glass TF TAKEFLIGHT Tactical Pen and Flashlight $26 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're the type of person who likes to be prepared for whatever may come your way, this tactical pen is for you. It'll be there for you when you need to give your autograph (thanks to its ballpoint writing tip), but it'll also be there for you when you need a flashlight, a bottle opener, or a sharp tool for breaking glass (i.e. windows). Made from aircraft-grade aluminum, the pen comes with two ink refills and an extra battery.

15. An Extra-Large Electric Juicer For Fresh Citrus Sips Black+Decker 32-Ounce Citrus Juicer $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Make a big batch of orange juice with this extra-large, electric citrus juicer. The 32-ounce capacity juicer uses rotating cones to squeeze every last bit of juice from the fruit. Use the large cone to juice grapefruit and the smaller cone for lemons, limes, and oranges. Measurement markings on the side keep track of how much has been juiced, and the adjustable strainer lets you get your preferred amount of pulp. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is easy as (lemon) pie.

16. An Electric Callus Remover For Dramatically Smoother Feet IWEEL Electric Callus Remover $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Effortlessly buff away dead skin on your feet with this electric callus remover. The rechargeable device operates on two speed settings and comes with three 360-degree rotating roller heads. Use the coarse roller for your heels and tough calluses, the fine roller for sensitive areas (like your toes), and the regular roller for the rest of your foot. Just soak your feet before using it, power the device on, and revive your skin in no time.

17. A Bendable Tablet Holder That's Perfect For Airplane Trips iFlex In-Flight Tablet Holder $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Use your tablet on the airplane — without having to hold it in your hands — with this genius travel tablet holder. It's made with flexible silicone, so you can mold it any which way to hold your tablet or phone upright at the best angle possible. Mold it to stand up on your tray table, or fold it over and let it hang from the seat in front of you. When you're not using it, it lies completely flat, so you can easily stow it in your carry-on.

18. These Car Headrest Hooks That Keep Bags Off The Floor Starling's Car Headrest Hooks (4-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of keeping your purse and grocery bags on the floor of the car (where they take up legroom and have a tendency to tip over), hang them onto these car headrest hooks to keep them upright and off the floor. The sturdy hooks loop around any car headrest rod and hold up to 30 pounds each, so they'll even work with backpacks full of textbooks.

19. A Reusable Coffee Cup Made From Durable Glass KeepCup Reusable Coffee Cup $27 | Amazon See on Amazon If normal travel mugs aren't your style, then you might want to check out this reusable coffee cup that has a sleek, modern aesthetic. Made from durable tempered glass, the cup is outfitted with a cork sleeve to protect fingers from hot temperatures. It's even sealed with a lid that includes a hole for sipping. The mug is BPA-free, as well as dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

20. A Long, Bendable Phone Stand That You Can Wrap Around Anything B-Land Universal Phone Holder $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This just might be the most versatile phone stand out there. The legs of the stand are strong, but flexible — so you can bend them whichever way you want while keeping its sturdiness. You can loop it around bike handlebars to keep an eye on your map while you ride, or you can loop it around your neck to FaceTime while you walk. The mount itself rotates 360-degrees and can secure your phone vertically or horizontally.

21. An Activated Charcoal Toothpaste Made With Coconut Oil And Peppermint Dental Expert Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This whitening toothpaste harnesses the power of activated charcoal, which binds to impurities on the surface of your teeth, removing them when you brush and rinse. The additions of peppermint oil and coconut oil work in tandem to fight bacteria. This reviewer wrote: "I've been using this toothpaste for a few days now and I already see a noticeable difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a heavy tea and coffee drinker so I'm very pleased at my results!" Bonus: the toothpaste comes with a toothbrush and tongue cleaner too.

22. This Hassle-Free Magnetic Car Phone Mount WizGear Magnetic Car Phone Mounts (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon If you hate going through the hassle of unclipping your phone from your car holder, this magnetic car phone mount is for you. It hooks onto your car's air vents and features a magnetic mounting plate. Attach the corresponding magnetic disc to the back of your phone, and your device will magnetize to the mount whenever you set it on top. And the magnet is strong, so your phone won't slide off when you hit an unexpected speed bump.

23. These Silicone Brushes For A Mess-Free Way To Apply Face Masks Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brushes (2-Pack) $4 | Amazon See on Amazon There's no denying that applying a mud, clay, or gel face mask is a messy affair, but these face mask brushes can help. You can use the flexible tips to apply your mask evenly without having to use your hands — and since they're made with silicone, they're easy to rinse off. Each set comes with two brushes: one that you can apply your mask with, and another that you can use to remove it.

24. This Easy-To-Use Massage Tool For Deep Muscle Relief ZONGS Manual Massage Ball $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Upgrade your massage game and soothe sore muscles with this simple, yet effective massage ball. The tool fits in the palm of your hand and features 360-degree spinning globe. Glide it along your body with a little gentle pressure to stimulate circulation, relax tension, and loosen up knots. Choose from four colors: blue, green, purple, and pink.

25. A 3-Compartment Lunch Box To Keep Your Sandwich And Salad Separate SnapLock Lunch Cube $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If you pack your food in this clever lunch container, you can bring a three-course lunch to work. It's really two stackable containers that snap together into one. The bottom container features a large compartment for a sandwich, salad, or entree — and the top container features two smaller compartments for fruit, veggies, chips, and other snacks. The BPA-free container is freezer- and -microwave safe; just unsnap the clips first. You can even put it into the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

26. These Reusable Facial Scrubbers Made Of Flexible Silicone INNERNEED Silicone Face Scrubbers (4-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Use these reusable face scrubbers, and you can gently exfoliate your face without having to buy tube after tube of exfoliant. Made from flexible silicone, the scrubbers contour to the shape of your face so you can get right up next to your nose. Plus, the finger pocket and handle on the back of each scrubber makes them easy to maneuver as you clean.

27. A Styling Tool Organizer That Fits Over Your Cabinet Door mDesign Over the Door Styling Tool Storage $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Maximize bathroom storage space with this over-the-door styling tool organizer. It fits over most cabinet doors and features a large compartment for curling irons, straighteners, and brushes. It even has a cylinder compartment for your hair dryer, along with two hooks for wrapping cords. Choose from different colors and finishes, like white, bronze, light pink, and chrome.

28. These Satisfying-To-Use Foot-Peel Masks For Softer Feet BEALUZ Foot Peel Masks (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon These foot peel masks might just be the most satisfying way to get soft, smooth feet. The bootie-like masks use fruit acid and lactic acid to work, along with various botanical essences (such as aloe vera extract and lavender extract). Slip the booties on and let your feet soak up all of the botanicals for about an hour — and then take them off. Then, within one to two weeks, the layers dead skin on your feet will begin peeling off, leaving you with totally soft, smooth skin.

29. A Broom With Rubber Bristles To Help Clean Pet Hair And Spills Evriholder Furemover Squeegee $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Run this fur remover across the floor to attract and trap pet hair on carpet, rugs, linoleum, hardwood, and tile. The telescopic arm extends from 3 to 5 feet so you can reach underneath couches and beds — and since the bristles are made from natural rubber, it's easy to clean. Just dump the fur into the trash, and then wash the bristles with soapy water. Hot tip: You can also use this as a squeegee to clean up liquid spills fast.

30. These Apply-And-Go Teeth-Whitening Pens That Are So Easy To Use AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pens (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using trays or strips, try these teeth whitening pens to brighten your smile with a little less fuss. Just twist the tip of the pen to release a little bit of the high-strength whitening gel, and then brush along your teeth. After applying the gel, you can go about your day — no waiting around to remove the formula and rinse (although you should avoid eating and drinking for 30 minutes). One reviewer wrote: "I had absolutely no sensitivity after using these pens," and another raved, "I feel like in just two days they are already whiter and brighter."

31. A Rotating Power Strip Tower With Outlet Plugs And USB Ports JACKYLED Power Strip Tower $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Charge electrical appliances and USB devices with this unique power strip tower. The surge-protected tower strip features 10 outlet plugs for powering lamps, fans, and other appliances. It even features four USB ports for charging tablets and phones. Plus, its space-saving vertical design allows you to plug in from all directions. You can even rotate the tier for maximum access.

32. A Wobbly Balance Disc So You Can Boost Core Strength While Sitting Gaiam Balance Disc $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Work your core while you work at your desk with this balance disc seat cushion. The wobbly, unstable surface forces you to engage you core and improve your posture just by sitting. You can control the firmness of the cushion by inflating or deflating, so you get just the right amount of wobble. Choose from black, gray, and wasabi green.

33. These Grips That Help Improve Hand Strength And Dexterity Pnrskter Hand Grip Strengtheners (6-Pieces) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These silicone hand strengtheners are great for musicians, rock climbers, those recovering from injury, or anyone dealing with muscle pain. They strengthen fingers, hands, wrists, forearms, and elbows while improving dexterity. Each set comes with six strengtheners of different resistances — use the finger-shaped strengtheners to stretch outward and the donut-shaped strengtheners to squeeze inward.

34. This Foot Cradle That'll Help You Stretch Your Calves OPTP Stretch-EZ Foot and Leg Stretcher $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Use this calf stretcher to loosen tight muscles, warm up before exercise, and relieve various foot-related pains. Just place your foot in the cradle, fasten the elastic around your ankle, and then pull on the long strap (which is outfitted with multiple loops along the length). You can slip your hand into the appropriate loop to get a tight grip and just the right amount of stretch.

35. A Handheld Self-Massager With 3 Different Heads TheraFlow Handheld Deep Tissue Percussion Massager $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Tailor the exact type of massage you get every time with this handheld massager that comes with three attachment heads: a dual-point head for the shoulders and back, a bristle head for the scalp and neck, and a traditional shiatsu head for deep, trigger-point massage. One reviewer wrote: "I use it for short periods several times a day and I get almost instant relief. Would buy again for sure."

36. This Massage Stick To Loosen Up Leg Muscles The Stick Travel Stick Therapeutic Body Massage Stick $24 | Amazon See on Amazon The makers of this massage stick call it a "toothbrush for muscles." The 18-inch long stick features independent rollers along the length of the rod that compress and stretch your muscles. Just run the rod along your muscles to warm them up before exercise or to disperse lactic acid and speed up recovery after exercise.

37. A Nail Drill For Salon-Worthy Manicures At Home MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Give yourself professional-grade mani and pedis at home with this electric nail drill. It buffs and shapes nails and removes cuticles, dead skin, and calluses. The drill features adjustable speed-and-direction settings and comes with six sanding bands and six metal bits to help with your. It's also portable and easy to travel with. You can choose from three colors, including gold, purple, and silver.