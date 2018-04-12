These 30 Enchanting Versions Of Useful Everyday Products On Amazon Make Life Feel Less Mundane

Some days you just want to add a little extra magic to your life. Enter: the many oh-so-cute and charming products on Amazon that manage to put an enchanting spin on otherwise ordinary items you might already have lying around the house. Amazon is known for having some of the weirdest (but also most useful) items known to man, but the things featured here are something else entirely.

While some products — like an icicle that'll keep your beer cold — are straight-up genius, many of them have an irresistibly sweet vibe that'll make your heart skip a beat. From blankets shaped like a mermaid's tail to body glitter that'll help you unleash your inner unicorn, I've rounded up some of the most twee and totally endearing things you can get on the site right now, or whenever you need a little pick-me-up.

Feeling a bit like Cinderella these days because you're working on chores that never seem to end? Just think of Amazon as the Fairy Godmother you always wished you had, able to transform dull inanimate objects like pizza cutters and kitchen towels into the kind of unforgettable stuff that you'll swear only exists by magic.