Pisces season can feel like a huge blur, given that it's the most complex sign in the zodiac. It's no wonder this water sign's ethereal-like qualities, and ambiguous ways, aren't for everyone, which is why these three signs will have the worst Pisces season 2019, and I hate to admit it, but it's the fire signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. Imagine, the ideal scenario, for our rambunctious, overly-passionate, and totally fabulous fire sign family, would consist of all things action-packed, and generally exciting. Pisces season, on the other hand, is the exact opposite. However, this doesn't make it any less exciting, and I'll tell you why.

Pisces is the last sign in the zodiac, which is why it has a little bit of each sign's essence combined. This mystical water sign is also mutable, and mutable signs are known for their changeable nature, and versatility. Moreover, Pisces is the sign of surrender, and universal love. Its mutable waters are spiritual and all-encompassing, as its energy represents divine transcendence. Naturally, this astrological season is a time for closure, sleep, daydreaming, and swimming through the infinite depths of our subconscious. Pisces season is also a symbol of both endings and beginnings, as it occurs right before we are reborn in the Spring Equinox.

Now, before some of the fire signs reading this start to fall asleep, let's turn the energy around, and look at the bright side of Pisces season. Yes, there's a distinct haziness and ambiguity about this astrological season, but this also gives us somewhat of a breather, too. For instance, this is a great time to tap into your creativity, listen to music, and wander around through your imagination. Our intuition will be be incredibly heightened during this time, so pay attention to the messages you receive. Oh, and don't be afraid to dream.

Anyhoo, here's what's in store for the fire signs:

Aries: You Might Be Feeling Anxious And Restless

Here's the deal, Aries, with the sun illuminating your 12th house of closure, endings, and behind-the-scenes work, you might suddenly feel like you have less energy than usual. Plus, after your ruling planet Mars enters slow-moving Taurus on Valentine's Day, you'll be craving that surge of red-hot passion you were feeling all throughout January. However, don't let Pisces' ambiguous feels get the best of you, Aries. Instead, why not make it a point to catch up on some shut-eye? Besides, your birthday is coming up soon, remember?

Leo: You're In Your Feels And It's Intense

You're feeling some type of way, and it's hard to describe, but all is good, Leo babe. Don't stress the hypersensitivity that comes along with Pisces season, as it is all part of the cosmic process. Granted, with the sun illuminating your shady eighth house of sex, transformation, and other people's money, you could be a bit more anxious than usual, and that's OK. You're typically one to stay happy, no matter the circumstances, but there's a time and place for everything, Leo.

Sagittarius: You Could Be Feeling More Introverted Than Usual

Hi, Sagittarius! Listen, you've been having an amazing year so far, so you can't complain, OK? Besides, where there's a will, there's a way, and trust me when I say, you can get through Pisces season. I'm not going to lie, you might be a bit moodier than usual, perhaps caught up on family stuff, but it's not the end the of the world. Truth is, this is your nesting season, Sag. Meaning, you're in your right to take it easy, and re-charge your batteries. So, cheers to naps, movie nights, and a cozy night in.