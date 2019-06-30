There will be good days and there will be bad days, but neither of them last forever. So when I say these 3 zodiac signs will have the worst July 2019, I'm talking specifically about the celestial energies that may be somewhat challenging for Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius this month.

With the North Node in Cancer directly opposing Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in Capricorn, there's no doubt Cancer season will be one for the books. Besides, eclipse season isn't supposed to be gentle. Whenever there's an eclipse, the light is blocked from view, and this serves as a symbol of complete surrender. It's almost as if someone put a handkerchief over your eyes, and you had no idea where to go next — eclipses are notorious for bringing intense change to your life, whether you like it or not. What matters, though, is what comes next.

Change isn't always easy, but it's still necessary, and to be honest, it comes and goes whether you're ready for it or not. So if your sign was mentioned above, there's no need to panic. If anything, consider it a challenge.

Here's what's in store for the fire signs this month:

Aries: You're Looking Inward

Chin up, Aries. This is a time for you to look within in order to fulfill your personal mission in this lifetime. So if you're having trouble at home with the family, or suddenly feeling insecure with your long-term goals, don't worry. This too shall pass. No one's invincible, Aries, not even you.

Leo: You're In The Midst Of Paying Karmic Debt

Keep doing exactly what you've been doing, Leo. You're in the process of healing, both mentally and spiritually, and despite how uncomfortable it might all seem, you're slowly but surely becoming an even better version of yourself. Oh, and guess what? Mars enters your sign this month and it'll give you the necessary courage and energy to keep pushing through. The eclipses are setting you free from past karmas and low vibrational energy, so stay positive, Leo.

Sagittarius: You're Afraid Of Being Vulnerable

Cheer up, Sagittarius. The eclipses are shaking up two very sensitive areas in your chart, so it's only natural for you to feel this way. Have you been owning up to your self worth? Where have you been investing all of your energy? Use this time to express your gratitude and keep living your best life. Jupiter's still in your sign, and there's so much abundance headed your way. Just make sure to put yourself and your needs first.