Do you know how much I hate telling you that you're going to have the worst month ever? However, I can't just ignore the bad news either, right? Anyhoo, you know the drill, these three zodiac signs will have the worst February 2019, but before you panic, remember, everything is about perspective: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. The light and the dark exists in everything, and unfortunately, we are already programmed to believe that everything that happens in the dark is never good, and that's not necessarily true. Think of it this way: During the new moon phase, the moon is dark, right? Well, that's because it's hiding behind the curtain, renewing itself, as should we.

There's nothing wrong with the dark moon phase, just like there's nothing wrong with taking a moment to hide from the rest of the world, and re-charge your batteries. TBH, it's a form of survival. So, whenever you experience the essence of "darkness," or suddenly decide retreat into a quiet place, remember that you are a human being in the midst of constant change, and the colors of your seasons vary. Besides, can you imagine how boring it would be if you didn't change it up every once in a while? Doing you is all you need to do. Capeesh?

Also, we will be given no choice but to feel the back-to-back shifts headed our way in February, and you'll know exactly what I mean when the time comes. For starters, Venus slides into serious Capricorn on Feb. 3, followed by a new moon in rebellious Aquarius on Feb. 4. Shortly after, Mercury enters dreamy Pisces on Feb. 10, Mars enters Taurus early morning on Valentine's Day, and Chiron slides back into Aries on Feb. 18. However, it doesn't end there. Just a day after the sun enters Pisces, there will be a full moon in Virgo on Feb. 19.

Anyway, here's what's in store for my beloved water sign family:

Cancer: Your Emotions Feel A Bit Overwhelming

With the sun energizing and revitalizing your eighth house of intimacy, you're obviously in your feels, considering this area of your chart rules your sister sign Scorpio. Here's the deal, Cancer: The sun is basically shedding light on all of the personal changes you've endured, since the year kicked off. However, despite how wonderful everything has been thus far, you're a crab who gets overwhelmed easily, and well, Aquarius season ain't got time for that. Trust me, it could be worse, so don't even stress it.

Scorpio: You're Not In The Mood For Anyone

Scorpio is sort of the "lone wolf" of the zodiac, but it's only because Aquarius rules their fourth house of home, and soul foundation. This means, behind the intimidating facade and obsessive personality, Scorpios are naturally independent and freedom-loving. This is precisely why you won't be in the mood to socialize, or deal with people in general. However, try explaining that to the friends and relatives who literally "can't even" without you by their side. See, Scorpios are intense, but people get just as obsessed with them, if not more. I see you, Scorpio.

Pisces: You're Feeling Some Kind Of Way

Only to a certain extent, Pisces. (I promise) I mean, February does kick off your birth season, right? However, you will have to wait your turn nonetheless. Imagine, this is your moment to retreat and re-charge before coming out to play on your solar return. This is your moment to hide behind the curtain, so you can prepare yourself mentally and spiritually. You got it? Now, with that comes the mood swings, and the weirdness, but I promise this won't last long. In the meantime, however, enjoy the silence, and take full advantage of your alone time. You will not regret it, Pisces.