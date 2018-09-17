These 3 Zodiac Signs Will have The Worst Autumn Equinox, But Try To Have Faith Anyway

Are you clinging on to the last few weeks of summer with every bit of your heart? Do you wish you could travel back in time and do it all over again? Some of us can't stand fall, and a big reason why is because it means the end of the sunniest and most carefree season of all. However, even if you're an autumn lover like I am, any seasonal shift can at first feel like a new pair of shoes that need breaking in. Change isn't always easy. In fact, it rarely ever is, and these zodiac signs will have the worst autumn equinox: Aries, Gemini, and Virgo. If your rising sign happens to be in any of these signs, you'll feel the strange transition of autumn just as deeply.

Taking place on September 22, 2018, the autumn equinox is a time to celebrate the harvest of life and take pride in how far you've come. As a reflection of the natural world, autumn is when we reap what we've sowed during the fruitful summer season and lavish in all that we've grown. As always, cosmic interference can prevent you from seeing the positivity that lies in the shift.

Luckily, autumn spares no one from its replenishing effects, and just because the change may feel difficult at first does not mean that you won't appreciate it eventually. Even if your autumn equinox is less than ideal, try to stay faithful to the celestial harvest.

Aries: The Energy Might Feel Uncomfortable At First

According to astrology, the autumn equinox always takes place on the same day that the sun enters Libra. Although there's so much to look forward to once aesthetically-inclined, affectionate, and balanced Libra season begins, it's not always an easy season for you because of one excruciating detail: Libra is your opposite sign. Now, this is not to say that you and Libran energy just don't get along. Rather, Libra contains everything that you might be missing and everything that you're not used to. While opposite signs inevitably complete each other, they're known for challenging each other at first.

Since the autumn equinox is the first day of Libra season, the shift could potentially feel seriously strange at first. However, the kinks will smooth through eventually, and Libra season is sure to help you grow in a brand new way once you've found your groove.

Gemini: New Perspectives Will Take You To New Places

Don't let the word "worst" ruin your autumn equinox completely. After all, the autumn equinox is when the sun enters Libra, your sister air sign. You get along with Libra's charming, stylish, and effervescent energy the way butterflies get along with springtime. However, Mercury, your ruling planet, will be forming stressful alliances with Saturn right around the date of the autumn equinox, setting you off to a rough start.

Because Saturn is the planet of karma, discipline, and limitations, you could feel weighed down by the demands in your life and called to get your head into gear. If you've been slacking off or wasting time, this challenging alignment will push you to face the mountain of work you've been procrastinating on once and for all. Luckily, you can use this energy clear away your trouble so that you can revel in the rest of autumn.

Virgo: You Could Feel Confronted By Differences

The autumn equinox could initially feel like a bummer to you because not only does it announce the end of summer, it also announces the end of Virgo season. Don't let the passing over of the crown get you too down, because the sun enters your luxurious, wealthy, and sensual second house at the same time, launching a fabulous time for you to focus on making more money or simply dive in to a rejuvenating new self-care routine.

However, that's not the only strange thing about the autumn equinox. It also occurs on the eve of a waxing gibbous moon in emotional, dreamy, and spiritual Pisces, your opposite sign. Pisces asks you to delve deep into the shadows and the light of your psyche and heal in a way that you're not used to healing. Pisces is concerned with the unconscious rather than the physical, calling you to relinquish your need for having total control.