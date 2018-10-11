Libra season wasn't your typical season of the scales this year, so if you had a hard time, just know that you're not alone. Truth is, every astrological season has its highs and lows, and speaking of which, these three zodiac signs will have the best Scorpio season 2018, so pull yourself together and start again: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. Now, I don't mean to sound like a broken record here, but Libra season is always one of the most pleasant in the zodiac, and this is because its planetary ruler Venus is known for its airy delights and charming vibration.

However, lady Venus isn't her usual self this season, and this is because she is currently retrograde, traveling through the depths of the underworld in powerful Scorpio. Incase you weren't aware, Venus is detriment in the sign of Scorpio, and by that I mean, the graceful planet isn't working at its full potential. Libra season, who? Bottom line is, we didn't get to experience the beauty of Libra season this year, but that's okay, because we're all in the midst of great ascension, as we wrap up one of the most tumultuous years in American history. Keep pushing through, stargazers. We're almost there.

In the meantime, here's why the zodiac's water sign family is about to slay this upcoming Scorpio season:

Cancer: You're Coming Out Of Your Shell

Hi, Cancer. What's on your mind? Listen, you've been through so much, and playing the role of momma bear isn't always the easiest, so pat yourself on the back for taking it easy this past season. You're always encouraging others to be gentle with themselves, but what about you? Trust me, you'll be happy you did, especially with all that's brewing for you this upcoming season. For starters, the sun will join Venus and Jupiter in your sassy fifth house of fun, creativity, passion, and romance. What does this mean? Well, after a season of nesting and self-nurture, it's time to come out and play. You will be sparkling with charisma, not to mention incredibly inspired to create, and enjoy life to the fullest. Oh, and tell your girls to get their dancing shoes ready. It's time to get your flirting on, Cancer babe.

Scorpio: It's Your Solar Revolution

Happy birthday, Scorpio! How are you holding up these days? Much better, right? Oh, if you only knew what was in the horizon for you this season. Remember, Jupiter leaves your sign on Nov. 8, but rest assured, the planet of luck and expansion isn't leaving without one last hoorah. Yep, that's right, Jupiter is giving you something on his way out, so wait for it. Now, first thing's first, with the sun traveling through your sleepy twelfth house of closure this past season, chances are you probably felt lethargic, and sort of out-of-this-world, in every sense of the word, which is perfectly fine. However, you're about to make your cosmic debut, as the sun enters your first house of "I am," this coming season, which also happens to be your solar revolution. Are you ready for it? Your spirit has evolved so much this year. This is your moment of gratitude.

Pisces: You're Ready To Go On An Adventure

You're here. You made it, Pisces and trust me, I know it's been quite the journey for you. How are you feeling? With the sun traveling through your expansive ninth house of higher learning, and personal philosophy this season, you're ready to do big things. How about a road trip somewhere? The possibilities are endless when the sun is shining its blessed rays over this area of your chart.

Granted, Libra season felt heavy AF and longer than ever, but you survived, and learned a lesson or two along the way, right? Everything is cyclical and you're constantly evolving, so how will you make the best of this upcoming season? Are you going to travel? What about signing up for an online course? The cosmos are on your side, Pisces.