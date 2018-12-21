January is here, and we're ready to live our very best lives. Fun fact: December probably felt longer than all of 2018 combined, but we're here, so let's do this. Also, these three zodiac signs will have the best January 2019, and I think they can already feel it: Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo. Granted, we're still in the midst of Capricorn season, but I don't think our fave mystical goats are celebrating much, thanks to Saturn and Pluto, of course. Yes, in case you haven't heard, two of the most intimidating celestial bodies are currently traveling side-by-side in the sign of the goat, and well, this isn't always the easiest transit to endure. Not at the least.

Furthermore, and not to make this all about Capricorn, but these astrological transits are playing a role in each and everyone of our lives, and I'm sure you've already seen it first hand. For example, depending where Capricorn is located in your birth chart, can help you determine where you've perhaps been struggling, or coming face-to-face with challenges. Pluto destroys and regenerates, and Saturn rebuilds and restructures, so that's obviously never easy. However, if we actually take the time to do our due diligence, with both integrity and an open heart, guaranteed we will be rewarded. That's a promise.

Now, let's say you're a rising Sagittarius, and Capricorn rules your second house. Well, Saturn and Pluto are most likely challenging you with obstacles related to your self-worth, material possessions, and spending habits, in order to restructure your sense of values. If you're a rising Cancer, and Capricorn rules your seventh house, then you're probably in the process of re-evaluating your current relationships, and perhaps the way you integrate yourself into the lives of others, and vise versa. See what I mean? Like I said, we're all going through it, somehow, some way.

Nevertheless, here's what's in store for these three signs in January:

Taurus: You're Going Places

Aside from the fact that you totally vibe during earth sign seasons, (obvi) you're also feeling incredibly liberated. Imagine, with the sun traveling through your expansive ninth house of travel, opportunity, and personal philosophy, you're feeling as optimistic as ever. New projects? Spontaneous adventures? This might be the first month of the 2019, but this is also a cosmic preview of all the exciting things headed your way this year, Taurus.

Cancer: You're Owning Your Truth

A full moon in your sign will do the trick, huh? You're a completely different person in 2019, and well, we knew this day would come. On another note, however, the sun is energizing your charming seventh house of one-on-one partnerships, and relationships in general. I've asked you this before, but who made the cut? Ha! Some of you might even make things extra official with your SO, and if you're in a committed relationship that's going well, don't be surprised if you suddenly get engaged. I know, I never say this, but these upcoming eclipses will definitely shake things up in your love life.

Virgo: You're Expressing Yourself

Have I told you how much I love this side of you, Virgo? You're on fire this month, and while this might be challenging for some of you, given your quiet disposition and practical mindset, it's time you really bask in your creativity, and tap into your inner child. I've told you this before, but big things are definitely coming, and in order for you to make the most of these exciting opportunities, you're going to have to shake it off a bit. Stop worrying, stop overthinking, and please do you. It's going to be amazing.