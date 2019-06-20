The only way out is through, and while some might struggle with the idea of looking inward, others see it as an opportunity to thrive and soak in the magic of the universal realm. These three zodiac signs will have the best Cancer season, and it's because they know a thing or two about tapping into their inner world: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. Not surprised to see these signs top the list? After all, this is a water-sign season, and the water signs deserve a break. It's not like Gemini season was a walk in the park for them — nope, not even close. There's a time and place for everything, and this is Cancer season.

With the sun in the domestic sign of Cancer, there's an innate desire to look inward and surround ourselves with people, places, and things that bring comfort. Cancer is a cardinal sign, and its cardinal waters are here to help you tap into your intuition and bring to life the things that allow us to nurture yourself and your surroundings in the process. This is precisely why most become sentimental and more nostalgic than usual during this astrological season. What can I say? The feels are inevitable, and you don't need to be a Cancer to feel it, either. (Alexa: Play "Summertime Sadness" by Lana Del Rey.)

Alright, I'm kidding. There's nothing to be sad about. If you're not one to express yourself or be communicative with your needs, then this season might be a bit of a challenge for you. However, don't look at it in a negative way. Instead, stay open and let Cancer's cardinal waters heal you inside and out. Everyone is evolving individually and collectively, and with the nodes of the moon sitting over the Cancer-Capricorn axis, there's no doubt this astrological season will be one for the books. The sun, Mercury, Mars, and the North Node are in the sign of Cancer. You can run, but you can't hide.

Here's what's in store for the water-sign family this season:

Cancer: You're Making A Big Splash

Happy Birthday, Cancer. This is your solar revolution, and you're making waves in every sense of the word. With the sun, Mercury, Mars, and the North Node huddling over your sign, it's all eyes on you. The sun is revitalizing you, Mercury is making it easier to communicate, and Mars is bringing that sizzling passion. The North Node is activating your cardinal waters, which in turn makes your birthday season that much more prominent. I know you're guilty of putting people's feelings before yours, but those days are over, Cancer. It's time you start nurturing yourself and your needs, despite what other's may think or say. Here's to another trip around the sun.

Scorpio: You're Dancing On The Horizon

Where are you headed, Scorpio? With the sun, Mercury, Mars, and the North Node wandering through your expansive ninth house of travel, education, and foreign lands, you're as hungry as ever for knowledge, experience, and spontaneous adventures. What's next? Some of you might decide to go back to school, or perhaps partake in a spiritual awakening of sorts. Eat, pray, love, perhaps? Stand in your power, Scorpio. You too shall thrive during Cancer season.

Pisces: You're Nurturing Your Inner Child

What are you passionate about, Pisces? What gives you butterflies? The sun, Mercury, Mars, and the North Node are dancing via your expressive fifth house of creativity, romance, and individuality this season, and you're unapologetically hogging the spotlight. It's your turn to shine. Besides, when was the last time you tapped into your inner fire? This area of your chart is all about creation and fertility, and Cancer's cardinal water is helping you invoke your creative muse, boldly and fearlessly. Go out there and find your joy. It matters more than you know.