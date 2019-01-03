Ah, Aquarius. 'Tis the season of the water bearer, AKA the zodiac rebel, and if you're anything like me, then you're already singing along to the 5th Dimension's "Age of Aquarius," because how could you not? Anyhoo, these three signs will have the best Aquarius season 2019, and it's not just the air signs: Aries, Gemini, and Libra. Personally, I love Aquarius energy, and I'm pretty sure I'm not alone here. It's unique, diverse, eclectic, and well-rounded. Although, let me make something clear, despite the water bearer's love for social gatherings and mentally-stimulating conversations, this air sign is also incredibly moody, and SUPER detached.

Funny, I always hear people talk about Aquarius, and how they're literally the best sign ever... and I'm over here like, oh you don't say? Mind you, I, too, adore this sign, but I think it's because I'm practically surrounded by Aquarius energy. For instance, my grandmother (the real OG bruja of the family) is an Aquarius, my cousin (who's basically my sister), and three of my really good friends are all Aquarians, too. So, I guess you could say, I've seen this uber sarcastic, sporadic, and rebellious energy first-hand. Air signs are so interesting, but you can't let their intellectual charisma fool you, because... well... they have a dark side. Anyway, I digress.

Stellar Aquarius is ruled by erratic Uranus, planet of chaos, rebellion, and unexpected change, and I guess you could say, their ruling planet speaks for itself. Aside from my (bias) personal opinion, Aquarius is known for being futuristic, eccentric, and determined to break the rules. However, despite this air sign's freedom-loving personality, they're also incredibly in tune with all that's going on around them, which is why they're often referred to as the humanitarians of the zodiac. This energy thrives in teams and group settings, and it's because Aquarius makes decisions from a collective standpoint. Put it this way: In their eyes, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Make sense?

Nevertheless, here's what's in store for Aries, Gemini, and Libra this season:

Aries: You're Socializing And Making The Right Connections

Making big moves, Aries? With the sun traveling through your eleventh house of future goals, group circles, and extended network, you're suddenly craving eclectic and mentally-stimulating environments. New friends? This energy is great for making the right connections, which can in turn, bring you closer to your hopes, wishes, and dreams. You will be feeling rejuvenated throughout this astrological season, as your ruling element (fire) naturally works better with air, considering you're both (yang) masculine energies. Make the best of it, Aries. Although, make sure you don't get carried away with the rebellious stuff, OK?

Gemini: You're Feeling Adventurous And More Open-Minded

Hi, Gemini. So, I'm not going to lie. All the Geminis I know are constantly on an airplane, but even then, it's never enough. (A true air sign indeed.) You guys love to be up in the air, traveling and switching up the scenery, and guess what? It's your lucky break! Aquarius season will be great for vacation planning, spontaneous adventures, and expanding your horizons in general. I highly suggest you buy yourself a good book, too, so you can start it on Jan. 20, aka the first day of Aquarius season. In fact, for those of you trying to tap into mysticism, this is your chance to do so. Trust me, you won't regret it. Thank me later, Gemini.

Libra: You're Ready To Come Out Of Your Shell

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? Hi, Libra. Are you ready to put your party dress on? I know things have been a bit weird, but luckily for you, Aquarius season is here to make things brighter. It's a new year, and while Capricorn season felt a bit introspective, the season of the water bearer will feel like the complete opposite. Lights. Camera. Action. You'll be in the mood to mingle, dance, love, and FLIRT. Now, you know what happens when you feel sexy, right? Exactly my point. This is also a great time to tap into your creativity, and individual expression. Have fun, Libra doll.