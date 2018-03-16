Every sign can have trust issues that influence the way in which they form attachments and prevent them from experiencing happy, fulfilling relationships. But there are some zodiac signs that are skeptical about relationships, at least more so than others. Air signs, for example, might flit from one feeling to the next, all while struggling to express how they really feel. While air sign Libra is the sign of harmony and balance, the other air signs, Aquarius and Gemini, don't share Libra's peacefulness. They are prone to getting trapped in their heads and project their worst fears and insecurities on a relationship. Because air signs get their power from their thoughts, they often make their worst fears come true.

For water signs, the source of skepticism isn't so much their anxieties, but the deep wellspring of emotions that being in a relationship can cause to rise up. Scorpios, for example, experience sex and other forms of connection as a deeply spiritual and soulful union. Even casual flings can take on a lot of weight and resurrect latent issues from their past that they haven't dealt with. As Scorpios are well in touch with the underworld, their demons can come out to play in relationships. They'll regard anyone who they think can't take it with a huge dose of skepticism, and close themselves off to prevent anyone from coming too close.

Here's more about why these signs are so skeptical of relationships — and how to get through to them:

Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

A Gemini with low self-esteem will get so caught up in trying to anticipate how the other person sees them that they'll get skeptical about a relationship based purely off of their own imagination.

As the youngest air sign, Geminis often don't know what they don't know — that is to say, they think that what they imagine is the definite truth. For a Gemini to get over their skepticism, they basically have to feel like their options are open. Give them space, and they'll come right back.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21)

It takes Scorpio a long time to trust new people. And when I say a long time, I mean a really freaking long time. I once dated a Scorpio for a year before she started to actually open up to me and tell me WTF was going on in her head and her heart. Getting through a Scorpio's exoskeleton is really no joke.

The best way to support a Scorpio through their skepticism is to keep showing up for them and prove that you are a person who can be trusted. A Scorpio will be keeping their feelers out throughout the early stages of a relationship to make sure that you are a safe person for them. This incredibly skittish and sensitive sign wants support deep down, so ignore the barbs they might throw your way and keep on loving them. It'll be worth it in the end.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18)

Aquarius has a lot of anxiety about entering a relationship, mostly because they think that commitment will tie them down. As a fixed air sign, Aquarius needs to feel free within a relationship. They can get boxed in if they devote too much to a partner, and they are happiest when romance actually isn't the main focus of their life.

For an Aquarius to get over their skepticism, their relationship needs to stimulate their visionary side. They think a lot about what they want for their future, so for a relationship with an Aquarius to work, they actually have to be able to talk about adventures they want to experience and plans they want to make. They also need to feel like they have options and like your happiness isn't dependent upon them.

