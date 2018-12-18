When it comes to writing your New Year's Resolutions, why not make refreshing your wardrobe one of them? It's as easy as adding a few cool new pairs of shoes to your rotation and any of the below 2019 sneaker trends would be ace picks. They're fashion forward and playful without being too out there, plus they're incredibly practical. They're shoes that you can wear on the daily but are special enough to make an entire outfit look cool on their own, which is no easy task for a single accessory to achieve. Peruse a few options for each trend below and choose the style that catches your eye. Your feet will thank you.

Take A Hike

Revamped hiking boots (ones that you can't actually hike in) were everywhere on the fall 2018 runways and the trend carried over to spring 2019 runways, but in sneaker form. Huge, chunky treads; high collars with laces; durable rubber toecaps—they were all seen on sneakers that looked like they could be worn to scale Mt. Kilimanjaro...almost. Wear them with a floral maxi dress to add some unexpected edge to the look or pair them with shorts and a tee for an elevated outdoorsy look.

Foil Me Twice

Metallics seem to be perennially in and now they're making their way to footwear form. Gold, silver, rose gold, and pretty much any shiny hue will be cool to wear on your feet next year, meaning you can stress less about your clothing having to look chic; Your kicks will have you covered.

Primary School

Who says super bright hues, punchy patterns, and playful shapes can't come together on sneakers meant for adults? Styles you might've worn in the second grade are having a stylish resurgence, so don't shy away from those rainbow kicks you've been eyeing—now's their time.

Feet Of The Future

Futuristic sneakers—those that look like someone who has traveled back in time 1,000 years to our present day would wear—were everywhere on the spring 2019 runways. They were laceless, they were weirdly shaped, they were minimal, they were maximal. In other words, they were all over the place, but unified in coolness.

Stacked In Your Favor

Platform sneakers are so '90s, which means they're also so right now seeing as everything from that famed decade is in. They'll be a lot less hard to shop on a budget than some of the other styles on this list so if you see a pair you love go ahead and snag 'em.

Chill Out

Surfer style, hippie-ish, laidback California cool—there's no easy way to describe the aesthetic of this trend but it's basically what you'd expect someone in the back of a VW van to be wearing. Think tropical prints, tie dyes, skater silhouettes, and the like.

Easy On, Easy Off

Velcro? Cool?! Yes, the sneakers we probably associate with our grandparents and four year-old siblings are now trending for all ages, which is honestly great seeing as they're way easier to slip into than regular tie styles. Pull open the strap, pull on the shoe, stick the strap down, and you're good to go. Why not?

Choices, choices.