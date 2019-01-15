If getting a manicure is your favorite form of self-care or if you see it as a unique form of creative self expression, you're probably interested in exactly which colors, lengths, and designs will be all the rage for your tips this year. 2019 nail trends are all about the bright, the bold, and the gaudily unexpected (in the best of ways), so get ready to go a little wild at your next salon appointment. As dictated by the spring 2019 runways, the trends range from super saturated glitter and talon-like jelly nails to a certain sunny hue and extreme adornment, rendering nails the most playful (and permanent) accessories of all. Check out each look below and decide which ones you can handle.

Metallic Touch

While silver, gold, and rose gold nail polish is often associated with the holidays, you might want to rethink metallic shellac and try it out year-round. Super shiny shades were seen on models' nails on the spring 2019 runways of Rodarte and Fashion East and when it comes to cool, those names set the precedent. If you want to take your sheen factor up another notch, try adding a few crystals onto each tip haphazardly for a relaxed yet glamorous effect.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yellow There

Seeing as marigold was a huge color trend for clothing on spring runways, it makes sense that the hue would also translate to beauty. Natasha Zinko, Alice + Olivia, and Chromat all featured sunshine soaked nails on their runways, which added a cheery pop to every look. Don't be afraid to go bold and try out the trend yourself—it'll ensure your 2019 is extra bright.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That's Graphic

If you're a nail art fiend then this trend is definitely for you. Graphic designs consisting of two colors were spotted on the runways of Monse, Kith x Versace, Christian Siriano, and Moschino, which each interpreted the trend in their own unique way. The nails at Siriano, for example, were a unique take on zebra print; at Kith x Versace, black maze-like squares adorned the tips of otherwise clean nails.

Glitterati

Glitter isn't going anywhere, as made clear by the nails on the spring runways of Tibi, Kate Spade, Tadashi Shoji, Anna Sui, and more. If you prefer a more subtle shimmer, try applying just one coat on top of your natural nails. If full-on dazzle is what you're after, apply a metallic base coat and layer two coats of glitter on top.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camp Stories

Camp, as in exaggerated and over-the-top in style, is set to define 2019's aesthetic when it comes to all things fashion and beauty, and the nails at Libertine, The Blondes, and Adeam prove the trend translates to nails, too. Dangling charms, an overload of crystals, and other extremely bold glue-on accessories rendered fingertips more dazzling than most womens' engagement rings. Practical? No. Eye-catching? Incredibly.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jelly Time

Long jelly nails (think untrimmed press-ons) ruled at Sandy Liang, Fashion East, and Marta Jakubowski, and according to Dua Lipa's nail artist, they're set to be one of the biggest nail trends for 2019. If you're into everything aughts these guys will definitely pique your interest.

They nailed it.