In case you haven't already heard, this year's fashion is all about the over the top, the extravagant, and the extra with a capital E. When it comes to clothes, shoes, bags, and the like, more is more, and the same goes for 2019 hair accessory trends. If you're a fan of plain ponytails and your barrette and headband game is lacking, prepare to majorly overhaul your look and hair accessory arsenal.

As seen on the spring 2019 runways, styles boasting some sort of ornamentation reigned supreme. If you're down to give them a shot but still don't want to get too crazy, layered bobby pins and subtle bows might be for you. If you're ready to go all out, the headbands and hair scarves that walked the runways will definitely pique your interest. Check out eight of the raddest accessories trends below.

Take a Bow (And a Ribbon)

Designers including Miu Miu, Ryan Lo, Emilia Wickstead, and more championed bows on their runways, both in the form of ribbons tied as headbands and as clip-in options. If you watched the Golden Globes, you might remember the chic hair bow that Nicole Kidman pinned onto her coif. Clearly, the trend is already off to an epic start.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Flower Power

The real roses that adorned models' hair in copious amounts at Rodarte's spring show were almost buzzier than the gorgeous collection itself. Blooms also studded the crowns of Dolce & Gabbana and Mansur Gavriel, proving them to be a veritable trend. If you want to get in on it, try finding quality fake flower clips and headbands to avoid looking too festival-y. If you have a super special event coming up, go for the real deal and pin some of your favorite flowers into your hair.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Net Worth

For those of you who are super sartorially fearless, the netted hair creations akin to classic funeral veils seen at Cèline and Marc Jacobs just might intrigue you. They'd certainly be reserved for a special occasion—power to you if you want to rock one.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pinned Down

Bobby pins worn en masse and slid in every which way made the hairstyles at Versace, Cedric Charlier, and Nonie boast a cool and low maintenance look. This is one trend that literally anyone can ace and it'll look excellent with any outfit.

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I'm With the Band

Blair Waldorf would approve of this trend, which is comprised of pretty much every kind of headband you've seen. Whether worn around your crown hippie style like at Saint Laurent, in ultra padded and printed form like at Prada, or featuring soft feathers like at Simone Rocha, any type of crown will do.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Scarf It Up

I love that hair scarfs are making a comeback, especially seeing how versatile they are. Tie them around your ponytail or around your head for a super effortless style, or weave them into a braid for something a bit more intriguing. Atlein, Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, and Alexander Wang all championed the trend on their latest runway, in both bandana and silk form.

Which trend will you try first?