Starbucks is bringing the ambience of its most renowned storefronts to your next remote call, thanks to Zoom's background-changing feature. Coffee lovers can swap out their living rooms and offices for wanderlust-evoking scenes of the company's most famed locations around the world. If you're ready to get started, grab your favorite brew and check out these 10 Starbucks Zoom backgrounds to liven up your next coffee date or meeting.

Just like any time you use Zoom's background feature, you'll want to check to make sure you have Zoom version 4.6.0 or higher on your laptop or desktop, an iPhone 8 or higher, or at least a fifth-generation iPad to be able to access all the capabilities. Once you've created your account and signed it, you can click on Meeting Settings and then the Meeting tab. Once you're in the tab, you'll see a Virtual Background button with the option to upload a high-resolution image or video of your choosing, which in this case ranges from a lush landscape of Starbucks' coffee farm in Costa Rica to the world's largest Starbucks location in Chicago.

In addition to high-res video clips of steaming coffee and swirling cold foam, Starbucks offers a number of cool backgrounds including the original storefront in Seattle and the marble-covered Reserve location in Milan. You can download the images from the page on the Starbucks website or straight from this page, and they'll be ready for uploading.

1. Starbucks Store At George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia

Harry Potter meets your classic Starbucks location at this storefront, which is located at George Mason University. An eye-catching sculpture containing books and glass orbs makes this background ideal for a study date.

2. Starbucks Store In Japan

This Japanese Starbucks location in Fukuoka is well known for an intricate interior wooden sculpture crafted by architect Kengo Kuma.

3. Starbucks Store in Seattle, Washington

Embrace patio season by swapping our your backdrop for this summery scene from a Starbucks in Olive Way.

4. Hacienda Alsacia Coffee Farm In Costa Rica

Virtually visit the scenic source of Starbucks' only coffee farm by the Poás Volcano.

5. Hacienda Alsacia Visitor Center

Once you're done exploring the coffee farm from behind your screen, bring the sleek interior and stunning views of the visitor center to your video call.

6. Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Chicago, Illinois

The largest Starbucks in the world, which opened on Chicago's Magnificent Mile in November 2019, boasts a mint green and bronze color palette.

7. Starbucks Reserve in Milan, Italy

Heralded as the most beautiful Starbucks in the world, the Milan Reserve location is situated in the city's former post office.

8. Starbucks At Pike's Place Market

The storefront of the very first location at Pike's Place Market is iconic with the big Starbucks lettering and the year 1912.

9. Seattle Reserve Roastery

Washington's capital is, fittingly, also the site of the company's first Reserve Roastery location. The historic building has a frieze of Starbucks' mascot, the siren, above the main entrance.

10. Starbucks Community Store In Washington, D.C.

Bring some of Starbucks' work with local artists to your next remote call with this mural by Aniekin Udofia, which is displayed in the company's newest community store.

With plenty of Starbucks background options, you can sip from a different locale every day of the week (and then some).