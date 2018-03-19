These 10 People's Romantic Moments With Their Crushes Will Make You Melt
Anyone who's ever had a crush will tell you what a real emotional rollercoaster the whole process is really like. The whole time you spent totally enamored by this person is filled with moments. There are the moments that make you question if this is really ever gonna happen and then, for every one of those painstaking moments, there are the ones that remind you why you were so enamored with this person in the first place and give you hope that this really could be it. Do you remember your first romantic moment with your crush? In a recent Reddit AskWomen Thread, ladies share their most romantic moments with their crushes and brace yourselves for a heart-warming trip down memory lane!
He planned a thoughtful date for them filled with sentimental value.
They got to know each other talking on a top bunk like campers.
They shared a passionate kiss in secrecy.
He went out of his way to cheer her up when she was having a bad day.
He delivered her lunch box when she left it at school.
They played in the rain for hours.
They slow danced in her room.
They had a drunken heart to heart.
They watched the sun rise together.
They watched the Northern Lights together.
Never forget that we all deserve this sort of romance in our lives, people!
