These 10 People's Romantic Moments With Their Crushes Will Make You Melt

Anyone who's ever had a crush will tell you what a real emotional rollercoaster the whole process is really like. The whole time you spent totally enamored by this person is filled with moments. There are the moments that make you question if this is really ever gonna happen and then, for every one of those painstaking moments, there are the ones that remind you why you were so enamored with this person in the first place and give you hope that this really could be it. Do you remember your first romantic moment with your crush? In a recent Reddit AskWomen Thread, ladies share their most romantic moments with their crushes and brace yourselves for a heart-warming trip down memory lane!

He planned a thoughtful date for them filled with sentimental value.

/u/AudioBugg

They got to know each other talking on a top bunk like campers.

/u/keeeeeeeks

They shared a passionate kiss in secrecy.

/u/C8TheGr8

He went out of his way to cheer her up when she was having a bad day.

/u/uglybutterfly025

He delivered her lunch box when she left it at school.

/u/hrehm2

They played in the rain for hours.

/u/smhockr

They slow danced in her room.

/u/shutup_food

They had a drunken heart to heart.

/u/mildLatina

They watched the sun rise together.

/u/sodabrothel

They watched the Northern Lights together.

/u/Steffany_w0525

Never forget that we all deserve this sort of romance in our lives, people!

