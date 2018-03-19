At 28 I was going through some diarys that I had written back when I was 14 and decided to hit up my "first love". We met for dinner. Couple days later another date and after a week I'm driving back to his home town to meet the folks. It seemed like we were moving fast, but it also seemed natural. On the way back from meeting his parents he pulls over and we get out of the car to watch the Northern lights. I thought my life was becoming a Nicholas Sparks film. Sadly for me he wasn't ready for a relationship, so it ended maybe a month later. Those first few weeks though were the happiest I had been in a long time and I'm looking forward to finding someone who can make me feel like that for the rest of my life.

—/u/Steffany_w0525

Never forget that we all deserve this sort of romance in our lives, people!

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!