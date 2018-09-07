Friday, Sept. 7 is a national holiday that definitely speaks to a vast majority of the American population. Aside from the fact that it's SNL comedian Leslie Jones' birthday as well as National Acorn Squash Day (aka also my kind of holiday!), it also happens to be National Beer Lover's Day. And even though my friends and I basically celebrate National Beer Lover's Day every Friday, there are some really sweet deals at various restaurants, stores, and bars, in honor of the holiday. So, raise your glass, and ring in the start of the weekend the right way with these 10 National Beer Lover's Day deals.

Whether you had initially planned on going out tonight, staying in to play boardgames, or hanging with your dog for as long as possible, there are a ton of ways you can celebrate National Beer Lover's Day on Friday. With deals on draft brews, dollars off buckets, and even BOGO Brewscuits for your pup, you can ball on a budget while (responsibly) drinking all types of refreshingly delicious pints (if you're 21 years or older). So, get ready to enjoy a wide variety of discounts and deals, and just remember that you and your wallet can thank me later — hopefully over a nice cold one.

1 Applebee's $2 Beers — Nationwide (U.S.) All month long until Sept. 22, Applebee's is selling $2 Samuel Adams OctoberFest brews. This deal isn't entirely exclusive to National Beer Lover's Day, but if you're balling on a budget, it's a solid way to celebrate.

2 Pane's Restaurant $15 Beer Buckets — New York In honor of the highly-anticipated holiday, this Upstate New York Italian restaurant is offering $15 beer buckets, according to the Pane's Restaurant Twitter account. Whether you're splitting it with friends or saving it for yourself, it's definitely a hard-to-beat deal.

3 Press Box Grill $1 Off Beers — Texas The Press Box Grill in Dallas, Texas, is giving customers $1 off beers, upon showing staff the restaurant's National Beer Lover's Day tweet. This deal will only be valid on Friday, Sept. 7, so get your beer-lovin' butt there before it's too late.

4 Darby Road Pub BOGO Draft Beer — New Jersey Darby Road Pub in Scotch Plains, New Jersey is actually offering BOGO draft beers on Friday, Sept. 7, according to its Twitter account. Life presents very few chances to get a free beer, so make sure that you capitalize on this ASAP.

5 Biscayne Bay Brewing Company BOGO Beer Flights — Florida According to Soul Of Miami's Twitter account, head down to Biscayne Bay Brewing Company in Doral, Florida on Friday, and you can buy yourself six tasters and then get six for free. Beer flights will only cost $18 and guests can choose any beer of their choice. Sounds pretty nice, if you ask me.

6 Highland Park Golf $2 Beers — Alabama Regardless if you can hit a hole-in-one or if you can barely manage to keep the ball on course, Highland Park Golf is serving beer specials starting at only $2, according to its Twitter account. This is definitely a worthwhile steal for any ale-lovin' pals in Birmingham, Alabama.

7 Big City Wings $2 Beer Happy Hour — Texas According to Big City Wings' Twitter account, the Houston, Texas sports bar is celebrating the world's greatest holiday with $2 Mexican drafts and $4 craft beers on Friday, Sept. 7. The restaurant will also be broadcasting the Astros-Red Sox game on Friday, so this deal literally knocks it out of the park.

8 Hussong's Boca Park Free Beer With Entree — Nevada With the purchase of any entree at Hussong's Boca Park in Las Vegas, Nevada, you can get a free draft beer, per the restaurant's Twitter account. Definitely capitalize on this deal if you happen to find yourself in or around Vegas on Friday, because there's truly no better way to start off the weekend than with burritos and beers.

9 Ark Animal Hospital Half-Off "Brewscuits" — Pennsylvania Since there's a good chance you'll want to pop open a brewski alongside your beloved pet, Ark Animal Hospital in Chalfont, Pennsylvania is offering buy one, get one half-off "Brewscuits," according to its Twitter account. The pup treats are sold in-office, and they're super dog-friendly. Most importantly, though, they allow for you to let your pet get in on the holiday fun, too.