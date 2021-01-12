It's hard to limit summaries of a global pop superstar's iconic records to any word count, but these 1-sentence Taylor Swift album recaps get straight to the point. From taking over all the storage on your iPod with her 2006 self-titled debut album to dominating your Spotify playlists with her 2020 masterpeice Evermore, Swift has become a legend since she first embarked on her career in music. The multi-talented songwriter from small-town Pennsylvania made her big dreams come true, and quickly, too. It's no small feat, but every full-length project put out by Swift thus far is a true work of art.

Whether Swift is invoking her country roots or the bright lights of New York City in her songs, the singer's works stand alone as masterpieces for fans' delight. Her journey to stardom hasn't been easy, but at the end of the day, her albums exist as chronicles of everything she's gone through to get to a place of confidence and self-love. Heartbreaks, new loves, and painful losses all made their way into her songwriting over the past two decades, but it was ultimately her resilience that took center stage.

To try and limit each album to a single-sentence recap is a tall order, but it's fun to zoom through the ups and downs of Swift's career to understand just how far she's come. If you're looking for a critical dissection of each track, you're probably in the wrong place. If you're a Swiftie, however, welcome home. Scroll through these 1-sentence summaries and relive the guitar plucks and anthemic melodies that made Taylor Swift's discography and legacy so important.

Taylor Swift (2006)

Innocent and ready to take the world by storm, a 16-year-old Swift encapsulates all the country-tinged heartbreaks ("Teardrops On My Guitar") and new loves ("Tim McGraw") of a teen girl who spends her late nights strumming a guitar like she's playing the Grand Ole Opry, all while she was still dreaming her way out of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Fearless (2008)

Swift dives "head first" into a love story with stardom, letting the soft twang of her country music roots guide her on a path to pop-songwriting greatness, and giving the world one of her most stadium-ready songs to-date: "You Belong With Me."

Speak Now (2010)

The young country songstress takes a swipe at the mean haters and trolls fueling headlines about her around the world, defying her silencers; she reinforces that, as a celebrity, if you don't want the press to decide your fate for you amid VMAs controversies and public breakups, Speak Now, or forever hold your peace.

Red (2012)

A red lipstick-clad Swift ventures down the corridors of EDM ("I Knew You Were Trouble") and flirts with harsher pop melodies, ready to take her 20s by storm and show her critics she can't be boxed into just a single genre — or A-list relationship.

1989 (2014)

A renewed Swift goes full pop, belting out some of the most simple, yet captivating, melodies to overtake mainstream charts ("Style"), all while shaking off doubt and telling stories of the loves, losses, and lessons she learned under the microscope of fame.

Reputation (2017)

Fierce and ready to defend her throne in the kingdom of pop royalty, a hardened Swift, taken aback by Kimye drama and social media wars, steers enemies straight into her sea of sarcastic comebacks, simmering bass lines ("Ready For It"), and, of course, songwriting skills on steroids.

Lover (2019)

A family-friendly image of Swift ("ME!") battles a finally authentic representation of the lauded singer's political beliefs — like being anti-Trump and actively promoting voter participation — and innermost desires, resulting in a collage of tracks that are as chaotic and comforting as the unknown waters of the years to come.

Folklore (2020)

Swift surprises her stans with a gift amid the coronavirus pandemic: A fragile wooden music box, wrapped neatly with tear-stained sheet music and tied up with a bow of worn guitar strings reminiscent of early career.

Evermore (2020)

Just when Swifties thought she had given her all, she gives more; the once-calculated artist delivers her vision to the world in a surprisingly-organic sequel, giving listeners snapshots of her new life in the form of quiet instrumentals ("willow") and soothing verses.