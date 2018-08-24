Up until a few years ago, black boots pretty much ruled fall and winter dresser...and summer and spring dressing, too. But as we all know so well, things have a way of shifting from one extreme to another and thus the white boot trend was born. Or should I say, re-born.

White boots were a thing in the '60s when they were the go-to footwear for GoGo dancers and fashion enthusiasts alike. After that heyday, however, the style went dormant for awhile (at least within the mainstream) until around 2015/16, when the renaissance they are still experiencing today began. Designers including Balmain, Narciso Rodriguez, Prada, Cèline, Vetements, and more championed white boots on their spring and fall 2016 runways and their step into the daring color trend launched what is now the coolest seasonless shoe

Like black boots, white boots go with anything. But they add a certain freshness and a certain pop of brightness to looks that makes them automatically look ten times more styled and daring. We're used to black shoes grounding a look with a sort of visual weightiness, so when white shoes come in and really shake up the party, the effect turns heads.

Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wether you wear them with jeans and a tee, trousers and a button-up, or a de rigeur sweater dress, one of the below pairs of white boots needs to make it into your autumnal wardrobe stat.

Heel-ing Powers

If you love to rock all things architectural, modern, and gravity-defying, then these wooden ball-heeled booties need to become your go-to shoes for fall.

Zip It

These shoes are sexy AF thanks to both their sleek and pointy toed silhouette and the zippers that run up their front. The stiletto heels don't hurt, either.

Practical Magic

Cute, versatile, and comfy—the ultimate wear-me-anywhere kinda boot.

Flat Out

If you can't wear heels day in and day out no matter how small they are, a good pair of flat boots is a must.

Pretty in Punk

These edgy boots feature a chunky treaded sole and black laces and detailing, rendering them the perfect style to pair with all of your grungy floral dresses for a particularly '90s effect.

Out West

An elevated and streamlined take on the classic heeled cowboy boot renders these a super trendy option for fall. I'd wear them with midi dresses and skirts to ensure their perfectness could really be seen.

Take a Hike

When it comes to hiking boots, the chunkier, the better this fall. This style features suede detailing and a super chunky treaded sole.

Made in Chelsea

The classic Chelsea boot, but elevated. Literally.

Confidence Boo(s)t

I can imaging feeling about ten times sexier just by donning these badass boots.

On the Ranch

Americana and Western are still trending for fall, so why not embrace the looks in footwear form? These white cowgirl boots have been streamlined and modernized thanks to black heels, crisp linear detailing, and a sleek design overall .