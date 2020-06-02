The Weeknd Donated Half A Million Dollars To Organizations To Fight Racial Injustice

George Floyd's death at the hands of police has sparked a worldwide outcry for justice. People from all corners of the globe are standing up in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for justice. Whether it be signing petitions, spreading awareness, or protesting on the streets, people are trying to do all they can to bring about change. Some celebrities have even donated generous amounts to help the cause. On June 1, The Weeknd announced he donated half a million dollars to organizations to fight racial injustice.

Right now, fans are looking to stars' social media pages to see how they're contributing in the fight against racial injustice. With millions of followers on their social media platforms, they have more power to draw attention to issues.

Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish are just some of the celebs who've shared powerful messages demanding change. Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, and Cole Sprouse have also protested police brutality in person, while Chrissy Teigen and Drake have donated money to support organizations helping free arrested protesters.

On Instagram, the Weeknd revealed he contributed half a million dollars to several different causes. Photos reveal he donated $200,000 to Black Lives Matter Global Network, $200,000 to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights campaign, and $100,000 to National Bail Out.

"Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives,. Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount," he wrote.

The next day, the singer urged industry partners and executives from Universal Music Group, Sony Music, Warner Music, Spotify, and Apple Music to help out as well.

"To my fellow respected industry partners and execs - no one profits off of black music more than the labels and streaming services. I gave yesterday and I urge you to go big and public with yours this week. It would mean the world to me and the community if you can join us," he said.

Fans appreciate the Weeknd not only for speaking up, but also for supporting the cause financially and calling on others with immense resources to contribute as well.