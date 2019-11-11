The 'Watchmen' Season 1, Episode 5 Promo Dives Into The Origins of Looking Glass

Watchmen has thus far focused on protagonist Angela Abar and her superhero alter-ego, Sister Night, but she's not the only "masked vigilante" operating in Tulsa. There's an entire squad of them working out of the city's police department. There's "Red Scare," who wears a red tracksuit and red ski mask and Pirate Jenny, whose costume is based on the original comic's in-world comic book series. There's even Panda, who looks like he wandered out of a '90s era rave. But the most intriguing is Det. Looking Glass, and from the looks of the Watchmen Season 1, Episode 5 promo, the show is about to give the character his due. Warning: Spoilers for Watchmen follow.

Of all the masked vigilantes Sister Night works beside, Looking Glass is by far the coolest. Characters like Red Scare and Pirate Jenny have costumes that feel cheap and bargain basement. Looking Glass, on the other hand, does not. He's dressed like any man on the streets of Tulsa, in jeans and flannel, and a farmer-like attitude.

But from the neck up, Det. Wade Tillman wears a covering made of mirrored material, so the only face you see when you look at him is your own distorted features.

Fans know how and why Angela took on the Sister Night mantle. Now it seems fans will learn why Tillman followed suit, and why he wears his face covering even at home.

HBO on YouTube

Episode 5 is entitled "Little Fear of Lightning," and the synopsis promises that fans will indeed learn how Wade became "Looking Glass."

The origin story of Looking Glass (Tim Blake Nelson) is at last revealed, as is the truth behind the greatest hoax in American history. Far away, The Smartest Man In The World (Jeremy Irons) plots a daring escape.

But what should catch the attention of viewers in this synopsis is the "truth behind the greatest hoax in history." This is one of the biggest spoilers from the comic books, the truth behind the alien monster attack that took place in the comic's climax when a giant one-eyed squid fell from the sky, killing millions.

It is also notable that the truth behind this event is going to be revealed in an episode where Veidt is on his way to the "daring escape" he's been working on pulling off. Even if he doesn't make it back to Earth, it seems like audiences will at least finally get a good look at where Veidt has been held prisoner all this time, and maybe even an answer to who is keeping him there.