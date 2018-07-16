President Trump and President Vladimir Putin spoke during a press conference following their Helsinki summit on Monday, July 16. Due to the strained relationship between the United States and Russia, the questions focused on many hot-button issues. One of the reporters asked if Russia had dirt on Trump, and the video of Putin's response about "compromising materials" on Trump is unsettling.

The question about Russia or Putin having compromising material on President Trump came toward the end of the press conference on Monday, and Putin's answer did not totally clear up the inquiry. According to a video posted on the CBS Evening News Twitter account on Monday, a reporter asked, "Does the Russian government have any compromising material on President Trump or his family?" After the question was translated from English to Russian for Putin, the Russian leader initially responded with a chuckle.

Putin then alluded to his knowledge of the infamous Steele dossier when he said, "I heard these rumors that we allegedly collected compromising material on President Trump when he was visiting Moscow." Without outright denying collection of material, Putin continued, "Back then, when he was a private individual, a businessman, nobody told me he was in Moscow."

Putin then attempted to dismiss the claim by using an example of the recent St. Petersburg Economic Forum that was held in Russia in early June 2018. According to video of the press conference from CNBC on YouTube, He talked about the "over 500 American businessmen" in attendance, and then Putin framed the framed the idea of collecting information on individuals as ridiculous when he said,

Do you think that we tried to collect compromising material on each and every single one of them? Well it’s difficult to imagine another nonsense of a bigger scale than this. Well, please just disregard these issues, and don’t think about this anymore again.

