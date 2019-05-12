The BTS boys may be talented singers, dancers, performers, and absolute heartthrobs, but did you know they're also loving and caring individuals? It's always shocking when superstars pay attention to us mere mortals, but at a recent BTS concert in Chicago, Illinois, Jimin showed just how much the boys care about ARMYs. This video of Jimin telling fans not to catch a cold in Chicago is honestly the sweetest thing ever, and it goes to show that even when BTS is swept up in performing, they still care deeply about ARMYs.

BTS performed their first of two concerts at Solider Field in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, May 11. At the end of the first show, Jimin took the microphone and started chatting with ARMYs who, as you can imagine, were screaming at the very top of their lungs. Jimin said,

I'm so, so happy today. But I hope you guys don't catch a cold. Please be careful as you guys head home. Ok? Thank you for coming! Love you all, love you.

After he told the ecstatic ARMYs not to catch a cold, he wagged his finger like a strict parent would after demanding something from a child and, TBH, it was the cutest thing ever. Jimin's energy, finger wagging, and concern alone probably protected ARMYs attending the concert at the outdoor Chicago stadium from getting sick, because is there anything BTS can't do? (The answer is no, BTS can do anything).

After the concert, Jimin tweeted another reminder to fans telling them that they needed to protect themselves from getting sick in that cold Midwest climate. He wrote, "I was so happy today. But please wear warm clothes tomorrow. Love U." Since BTS' words are taken super seriously by fans, I would bet a lot of money that fans are going to show up to the second Soldier Field show dressed warmly.

Fans took to Twitter to express their adoration and love for Jimin after he told fans not to catch a cold. How could you not love a sweet message like that coming from Jimin?

There were even some reports from people who had colds of "miraculous" cures, like Twitter user @xxminsugaa who wrote, "funny how after jimin said not catch a cold i’m starting to feel better, park jimins impact." I guess that's just the power of BTS.

Even Jungkook took his bandmate's advice on Sunday, May 12, chomping on an apple to keep himself healthy for the band's second Chicago show.

The evening temperatures for BTS' second Chicago Concert at Soldier Field are expected to be in the 40s, so it will probably be in the best interest of all concertgoers to bundle up and listen to Jimin's advice. Although, another adorable finger wag from Jimin wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. Now, every time I start feeling like I'm getting sick, I'm probably going to rewatch the video of Jimin demanding people not to get sick — maybe some of his magic will touch me through the screen.