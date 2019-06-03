The BTS ARMY has BTS crying in the club right now. The K-Pop sensation is currently on the final legs of its Speak Yourself world tour, and during their second night of performances at Wembley Stadium in London, things got emotional for the seven group members as ARMYs in attendance surprised them with an epic gift. At one point during the sold-out show, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, and Jin were preparing to do their finale performance of "Mikrokosmos" when the massive crowd burst out singing their song "Young Forever," the lyrics for which were projected onto the screens on stage. The video of BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope crying as fans sang "Young Forever" makes it clear that it was a moving moment for the group.

The special moment was a surprise for the boys, who had no clue the sing-along was coming. When it came time for BTS to sing their final song, instead of "Mikrokosmos" playing, the climax of "Young Forever" began to play over the speakers as the words "ARMY SING" were projected onto the screen behind the boys. The boys stood in confusion at first, and then in amazement as the crowd of tens-of-thousands of fans sang to them, instead of the other way around.

Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope couldn't stop crying over it.

theultimatedodo on YouTube

The ARMY basically crumbled into a million pieces in response to the boys' reactions.

"How am I supposed to go on the rest of my night after that?! @BTS_twt someone should go live to comfort the rest of ARMY bawling over this so much love I can’t," one fan tweeted.

"Did not plan on crying but alas," another one tweeted.

"You deserve the whole world! This is just a small thank you for everything u do for us we will remain #foreveryoung," another fan tweeted.

One fan got deep about the song's meaning and how it was the perfect song to sing to the BTS boys.

"bts wrote young forever about that fear of losing sight of your dreams, struggles n hardwork," the tweet said, "about having hope to still try and run towards your dreams despite being lost i bet the surprise meant the most to their hearts who went thru a lot. nah we in this BTS sht FOREVER." What a moment. What a life. What a time.

I can't even begin to imagine what it would feel like to have 90,000 people singing your music to you. And for it to be a surprise?! It's one thing to see an artist get emotional during a performance when the crowd is singing along to every word. It's a whole other thing for the crowd to be the ones to surprise the artists with a performance of one of their songs. Like, come on. I am emotional.

The BTS Speak Yourself world tour only has five more shows left. Two in France on June 7 and June 8, two in Osaka, Japan, on July 6 and July 7, and the tour's finale will go down in Fukuroi, Shizuoka, Japan, on July 14 (my birthday hehe). Who knows what other surprises, if any, Big Hit Entertainment has in store for RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook, but they clearly know how to stage epic surprises. Brace yourselves, boys.