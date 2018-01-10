The Video Of Arie & Bekah's Kiss On 'The Bachelor' Will Make You Cringe

It's no secret that current Bachelor Arie Luyendyk, Jr. has a reputation for being a kissing bandit. Who could forget the way his smooching skills inspired about a billion gifs during Season 8 of The Bachelorette? And yes, I may be exaggerating a little. This time around, Luyendyk is the one in the driver's seat (yup, pun intended), and while we're only two episodes into #JanuArie, the race car driver has already had makeout sessions with a bunch of different girls, including Chelsea, Krystal, Seinne, and Becca. But it's the video of the other Bekah and Arie's kiss on The Bachelor that will make you cringe.

Let me set the stage for you here. Arie had just taken 15 girls out on a group demolition derby-style date — way to follow though with the theme, producers! — which basically involved the women decorating a bunch of cars with spray paint before strapping on their helmets and getting all their aggression out by driving around and smashing into each other. Seems... safe.

Afterwards, there's a group date cocktail party, where the biggest reveal wasn't the fact that Chelsea finally told Arie she's a single mom, but the fact that the Kissing Bandit actually seemed a little nervous to lock lips with Bekah-with-a-K-and-an-H-on-the-end. Weird, considering these two already kissed last week. Should have been smooth sailing this time around, right?

Or make that smooth shimmying, because, well... just look:

Here are a few possible explanations I've come up with for the move I will now forever associate with this guy:

1) It's really, really, cold out.

2) He really, really, has to pee.

3) He's really just tryin' to do the Wobble and is failing miserably.

4) He really just thinks he's Steph Curry.

5) The shimmy is really the universal code for "let's make out" and I've somehow been in the dark about this fact my entire adult life.

I was just about ready to hedge my bets on option three, when I saw this tweet from a guy who pointed out that Arie also did a little shimmy when he gave Bekah a rose during last week's episode:

Whoa! So maybe the move is just a Bekah thing? How amazing would that be? Guess we'll have to keep watching to find out (as if I wasn't already planning on doing that anyway).

But whatever the reason behind Arie's weird little dance move, I was living for Bekah's response to it last night. The way she shimmied right back and then casually tossed out a "Wanna kiss?" was flawless, and I was getting some major Annette-Benning-in-Bugsy vibes.

See what I mean? Of course, Bachelor Nation has been pretty busy comparing Bekah to lots of other people, and Twitter posts have been seriously on point.

Some fans think she looks like Betty Boop:

Others say Rizzo from Grease:

Then there's this comparison with Breakfast at Tiffany's star Audrey Hepburn:

And this one to Eleven from Stranger Things:

But my fave example making the rounds is The One With Chloe The Copy Girl, the saucy little two-episode Friends guest star who was instrumental in the whole Ross and Rachel "we were on a break" debacle:

It's good, right? But here's hoping we don't have to re-live anything quite so traumatic this season, because I really love Bekah and hope she sticks around for a while. Maybe, just maybe, the shimmy is Arie's tell and the spunky nanny is the one who takes home the prize during the final, most dramatic rose ceremony ever.

What? It could happen! But even if it doesn't and Arie sends my girl packing, I'm pretty sure she'll be fine, since the entire internet seems to have fallen in love with her.

Same.

Best of luck, girl!