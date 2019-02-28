I've been rocking Vans Old Skool sneakers nearly every day for a year (I'm doing an extended travel stint and my suitcase contents are minimal) and while they're pretty near perfect, I'll admit my feet ache after a full day of walking in them. But the new Vans ComfyCush Era collection is here to meld form and function in the coolest of ways and offer a lineup of shoes that can be worn from morning until night and still feel like wearable clouds. Somehow, the iconic skate-inspired shoe just got even better and I can't wait to live in the new style.

Centering on Vans' Era silhouette, the newest style addition to Van's ComfyCush offerings (check out all of them here) doesn't feature the classic low-top sneaker emblazoned with oversized V's that we all know and love so well, but rather a different, more minimal low-top design. It's no less cool, with roots dating back all the way to 1976, when skate icons Tony Alva and Stacy Peralta asked Vans "for more function in their shoes for skateboarding," according to a press release. "Decades later, Vans has continued to listen to its creative communities to launch the ComfyCush Era as consumers began asking for more comfort, without sacrificing the shoe’s iconic style," the release continues.

Vans

The Era drop includes five different color ways, all of which have been reconstructed to boast an incredibly comfy fit. They boast a one-piece constructed interior for ultra smooth wear, added arch support and a ComfyCush foam footbed that gives the shoe that light and airy feel. “Often the opportunity to design something new, leads to dramatic updates, but the best thing about the ComfyCush Era is that it is truly a classic,” says Matthew Pino, Vans' Global Product Merchandising Manager, in a press release. “From five feet away, no one is going to question that it is different from our beloved Classic silhouettes. That is not only important to our loyalists but gives us the chance to showcase our design innovations to newcomers.”

Vans

The first color way within the collection boats a classic black canvas upper, white exposed stitching, a white rubber sole, and white laces. It's a great alternative to the classic Old Skool, if that's your aesthetic, and would pair with anything in your closet in a breeze.

Vans

Then there's the brightest of the bunch, which features a tri-color upper in Strawberry Pink, Zinnia Yellow, and white. It's punchy, playful, and perfect for spring.

Vans

Of course, there's a classic all-black option, if monochrome is more your style.

Vans

This white and black color way harkens back to retro saddle shoes but boasts a way more modern design appeal. It's graphic and bold and is the perfect shoe for minimalists and beyond, and featured a suede and canvas upper.

Vans

Finally, the collection is rounded out by this style boasting an Aspen Gold and Dress Blues color palette, also in suede and canvas form. It's got a cheery brightness to it but is grounded in the deep navy, and the luxe material additions make it feel slightly more refined

All styles are available now at vans.com for $60 - $65 (the two styles with suede are the slightly more expensive ones).