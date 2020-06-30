It's time to take a minute to appreciate the upcoming comedy-horror film Untitled Horror Movie. Not only is the cast stacked, but also, Untitled Horror Movie's premise is meta AF: The film tells the story about six actors who, after discovering their current TV project is canceled, decide to film their own horror movie. However, in creating the film, they accidentally awaken an evil spirit who starts preying on them one by one (OK, so let's hope that last part isn't actually meta...).

According to Vanity Fair, coronavirus social distancing rules were baked into the creation of this movie. While Hollywood was basically shut down, the project's co-writers, Nick Simon and Luke Baines, were able to get a slew of talented actors to make up the cast — since, you know, there hasn't really been much else going on lately.

“It was honestly a shock,” Baines told Vanity Fair. “Within 12 hours of sending the script, almost all the actors that we wanted would call back and be like, ‘This is awesome. We totally want to be a part of this.’”

From there, they just had to figure out how they were going to film this thing. Part of the movie involves video chats among the characters, so that part was easy enough to record, but for all the other scenes, the actors were sent cameras, lights, microphones, makeup, and more, and were taught how to use them via video tutorials and Zoom.

The result? A satire about fame, Gen Z, and the movie biz — with a star-studded cast to portray it all. Here's a breakdown of the actors you'll see in the movie:

Clare Holt

Holt is known for her role as Kate in the movie 47 Meters Down and as Rebekah Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries. She'll play a prima donna diva in Untitled Horror Movie.

Darren Barnet

Barnet snagged his breakout lead role Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Mindy Kaling's Netflix series Never Have I Ever in 2020. He'll also soon be seen in a variety of other projects, including the role of Wilfred Malick in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Grant in the movie American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules — which both come out later this year. In Untitled Horror Movie, Barnet will play the hunky actor who is trying to prove his talent to the world.

Emmy Raver-Lampman

Raver-Lampman is an actor known for her role as Allison Hargreeves in the TV series The Umbrella Academy. She was also part of the original ensemble of Broadway's Hamilton. She will play a former child star who knows her way around showbiz in Untitled Horror Movie.

Timothy Granaderos

Granaderos gained a ton of fame after starring as Montgomery De La Cruz in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, although his credits are plentiful and date back to 2011. He'll take on the role of the nice, friends-with-everyone guy in Untitled Horror Movie — which will be a nice change from his tortured jock Monty.

Katherine McNamara

McNamara is well-known in the YA TV world. She's best known for her roles as Clary Fray in the TV series Shadowhunters, and as Mia Smoak in The CW's Arrowverse. Fans will see McNamara take the role of an ambitious, brand-focused new actor in Untitled Horror Movie.

Luke Baines

Baines acted alongside McNamara in Shadowhunters, and he also played a serial killer in the 2015 film, The Girl In The Photograph, so you know he'll be a great addition to this spooky flick. In addition to co-writing Untitled Horror Movie, Baines will play a suddenly-out-of work TV actor, who is arrogant but desperately looking for his next successful role.

Joining the film in supporting roles are Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar, Designated Survivor), Kevin Daniels (Sirens), and Sohm Kapila (Never Have I Ever, Jane the Virgin).

Untitled Horror Movie does not yet have a release date, but since filming is already wrapped, hopefully fans won't have to wait too long to see it.