The Umbrella Academy has a lot going for it: captivating actors, a thrilling plot line, and gorgeous sets. But behind it all, giving scenes just a little more oomph, is a killer soundtrack that can't be overlooked. While Season 1 definitely had its fair share of jams, The Umbrella Academy soundtrack for Season 2 has a variety of upbeat tunes that will make you want to get up and dance.

Warning: Light spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 follow. The creatives behind The Umbrella Academy take picking out the series soundtrack very seriously, and it shows. "Music is its own character on the show," showrunner Steve Blackman told Parade. They also make a lot of unexpected musical choices — for example, when Backstreet Boys' upbeat song "Everybody" played in the background of a bloody battle scene in Season 2, Episode 7. "It's fun to counterpoint a song against a scene where they shouldn’t fit together but amazingly they do."

Although the season takes place mostly in the 1960s, the creators didn't want the episodes to feel completely antique. So, they compiled music from across decades. "There was talk about all the music being only '60s music, but I didn't want to limit that," Blackman said in the Parade interview. "Music is timeless to me. If it’s the right song, it’s the right song." That explains why you can hear songs from a range of artists — including Frank Sinatra, KISS, and My Chemical Romance (whose frontman, Gerard Way, created the comic book the series is based on) — throughout the season.

With all of the variety, there's a lot on The Umbrealla Academy's Season 2 playlist to get excited about. Check out the full soudtrack below so you can find some new jams to add to your current music library:

Episode 1

"Beyond the Sea" by Bobby Darin

"Right Back Where We Started" by Maxine Nightingale

"My Way" by Frank Sinatra

"You Must Be an Angel" by APM

"Trying" by Fran Powers

"Forever and a Day" by APM

"I Wonder What the Future Holds for Me" by Glenn Snow

"Twang Ditty" by Crucial Music

"Rocket Fuel" by DJ Shadow feat. De la Soul

"Be Thankful You’re You" by Fern Jones

"Crazy" by Daniela Andrade

"Comin Home Baby" by Mel Torme

"You Only Want Me When You're Lonely" by Jim Boyd

Episode 2

"Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (The Magic Song)" by Perry Como

"Take It All Off" by UPPM

"Jive Me Baby” by APM

"Who’s That Knocking" by The Genies

"I'm A Man (Single Version)" by The Spencer Davis Group

Episode 3

"I Gotta Get the World Off My Back" by APM

"Sunny" by Boney M.

"I Don’t Care What They Say About You" by Mack & Gwen with The Country Playboys

"Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor BWV 1004 V. Chaconne" by Naxos

"I'll Never Do You Wrong" by Joe Tex

"Golden Brown" by The Stranglers

Episode 4

"Love Is Blue" by Marty Robbins

"Renegade" by Styx

"Have You Ever Been Hurt" by Helen Wilson

"Mirage" by Chilo Escobedo

"Mariachi Tipico" by Audio Network

"La Costilla" by Mariachi La Estrella

"Unwind Yourself" by Marva Whitney

"I Was Made for Lovin' You" by KISS

Episode 5

"Major Tom" by Peter Schilling

"Love In the City" by APM

"He Can’t Love You" by Joe Hunter and Four Holidays

"Hey Da Da" by APM

“We're on Top of the World" by APM

"Twistin' the Night Away" by Sam Cooke

"Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish Cover) by The Interrupters

"Hello" (Swedish Adele Cover) by My Kullsvik

Episode 6

"Won't Be Long" by Aretha Franklin

"An Old Fashioned Christmas" by Jack Huddle

"Jyotishi" by Extreme

"Hold On, I’m Comin'" by Sam & Dave

"I Live Alone" by Bob Cox

"The Order of Death" (2011 Remaster) by Public Image Ltd

"Hawaiian Breeze" by APM

"Hawaiian Beach" by APM

“In Hell I'll Be in Good Company” by The Dead South

Episode 7

"Pfiffikus Polka" by APM

"Lederhosen Polka" by APM

"Polk Salad Annie" by Tony Joe White

"Bavarian Cosiness" by APM

"Give Me a Reason to Stay" by APM

"Sister of Pearl" by Baio

"Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" (Extended Version) by The Backstreet Boys

Episode 8

"Pepper" by Butthole Surfers

"Humors of Glen Dart" by APM

"White Satin" by APM

"Dark Rascal A" by APM

"Old Pal's Jigs" by APM

"Whiskey in the Jar" by APM

"Paddy's Leather Breeches" by APM

Episode 9

"Dancing with Myself" by Generation X

"Partita #2 in D Minor BWV1004 – Sarabanda" by APM

"Here Comes The End" by Gerard Way

Episode 10

"Wicked Games" (Cover) by Parra for Cuva ft. Anna Naklab

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 is available on Netflix.