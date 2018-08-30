If you're studying abroad this fall, then you're in for a real treat. I'm going to go ahead and let you know that this may be the best experience of your life. If you think going off to college is fun, then imagine how exciting it is to study in another country. You'll constantly be meeting new people, trying different things, challenging yourself, and exploring new destinations. You'll finally be the wanderer that you always imagined yourself to be. You're probably feeling a mixture of excitement and nervousness. Well, I've curated the ultimate fall study abroad packing list to ease your nerves before you go.

While visiting a new country can be exciting, it can be a little intimidating. You're about to travel across the world by yourself. You'll be leaving friends behind and walking into the unknown. You're definitely in for an adventure, but it will take time to adjust to this new lifestyle. You'll discover more about yourself with every interaction, and you'll find yourself in beautiful situations that you could have never imagined.

This sounds ideal for the adventurous soul, but it doesn't make it any less daunting. It's important to be prepared ,and your packing list is a great place to start. I'm sure you already know to pack clothes, so here are some essentials you don't want to forget. With this list, you'll feel ready to take on the world.

1 A Universal Adapter Unidapt Universal Travel Power Adapter $19.95 Amazon This universal adapter will help you stay connected wherever you go. You can keep it in your host family's home or bring it along during your weekend road trips with the besties. Keep all of your devices charged and ready to go around the world. Buy Now

2 A Laptop Bag Fjallraven – Kanken Laptop 17” Bag $119.95 Amazon This trendy bag is down for the adventure. It's water and dirt-resistant, so there's no need to worry about your valuables being damaged. There's a padded compartment for your laptop, so it will stay cozy and protected during your travels. Let's just say, you can carry this backpack with you everywhere — whether you're headed to class or on an excursion. Buy Now

3 A Kindle Paperwhite Kindle Paperwhite $119.99 Amazon There's no need to carry several heavy books in your backpack when you can use a Kindle Paperwhite. All of your books will be accessible in one place, and you'll be able to travel much lighter. You can go weeks without charging the Kindle, so your books are always ready to go. Buy Now

4 A Cute Journal Bullet Journal $6.98 Amazon You'll definitely want to look back on your incredible experiences, so consider bringing a journal along for the ride. Record your daily activities, expectations, encounters, and feelings so that you can look back on your study abroad trip and smile once you return home. Buy Now

5 A First Aid Kit All-Purpose First Aid Kit $16.99 Amazon No matter where you go, it's always smart to have some sort of first aid kit on hand. This one will fulfill all of your medical necessities on the go, and will fit perfectly in your backpack. Buy Now

6 A Menstrual Cup Lena Menstrual Cup $24.90 Amazon If you don't want to take up the extra space in your luggage with tampons, then a menstrual cup may be the way to go. This cup is reusable and eco-friendly. Buy Now

7 Lip Balm Carmex Comfort Care Lip Balm $9.20 Amazon It's important to take care of your skin when you're constantly on the go. You'll need lip balm during long flights and when the temps cool down. You may not be able find your favorite skincare products when you're abroad, so be sure to stock up before you leave. Buy Now

9 Travel Locks TSA Approved Luggage Travel Lock $12.99 Amazon Keep all of your valuables secure with a TSA-approved travel lock. You'll be able to lock your checked baggage on flights and in hostel dorms. Buy Now

10 A Travel Belt Or Fanny Pack Travel Money Belt $10.99 Amazon Wearing a travel belt or fanny pack is a smart idea when you're traveling. Keep your money and documents close to you and protected. Buy Now

11 Comfortable Walking Shoes Birkenstock Arizona Essentials $39.95 Birkenstock You're going to be doing a lot of adventuring, so comfy shoes are essential. This particular pair is waterproof, so you can rock them on the beach and even wear them in the shower. Birkenstocks were made for those long days exploring new cities and creating memories of a lifetime. Buy Now