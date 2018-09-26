Greetings, shoppers! Were you just seconds ago debating a full-on no-spend from now until Black Friday, so that you could save up for the holiday season's many deals and discounts? Well, Ulta just made it that much harder for you to resist a good splurge, because there are tons of beauty buys on sale right now as part of the the Ulta Fall Haul Sale Event 2018.

From September 23 to September 29, Ulta will be offering both in-store and online customers some incredible savings on makeup, skincare, bodycare, and haircare products. The discounts range between 25 to 50 percent off, so consider this your official opportunity to stock up on any necessities, or just a good excuse to try out some newness you've been dying to get your hands on.

Skincare can be one of the priciest areas in the beauty realm, but Ulta has always had the perfect mix of affordable and luxury brands to choose from. During the sale, you can expect 50 percent off of everything from the Yes To brand, 50 percent off Ulta Beauty Collection's Sensorial Hydration Line, 30 percent off of the Botanics Organic collection, and 30 percent off of all No7 skincare kits. There will also be 30 percent off of Pacifica cleansers, as well as 50 percent off of the Memebox I Dew Care Mini Meow Trio. My personal favorite items on sale are the SnapMASKS by Yes To — I hate the often messy process of applying a face mask, but these popsicle stick-like masks allow you to easily glide the product on in seconds. The Yes to Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal SnapMASK Stick ($8, originally $16, ulta.com) is my personal fave for when my skin is acting up.

And when you're shopping for skin, don't forget to show your bod a little love, too! There are tons of savings on bodycare products in the Fall Haul sale as well. These include 25 percent off of all Bliss products, 40 percent off of Sheamoisture African Black Soap skin and bath, as well as their Jamaican Black Castor Oil haircare products, 50 percent off of The Body Shop Body Butters, Soap & Glory Body Butters, and Fizz and Bubble Milkshakes, and two for $15 deals on Poo~Pourri 2 oz sprays. FWIW, my houseguests always compliment me on the v cute (and v effective) Poo~Pourri Lavender Vanilla Before You Go Toilet Spray ($10, ulta.com) I've always got stocked in my bathroom. Technically not a beauty item, but in my opinion, still a must!

Onto what most of us are likely here for: the makeup. There are tons, and I mean tons of discounts and savings on some of the very best drugstore beauty brands, so allow me to present you with a very long list of deals. The sale will include 50 percent off of the entire Neutrogena Hydro Boost makeup line, 30 percent off of all Model's Own products, 40 percent off of Ulta Beauty Collection's own Melisa Michelle Collection, 50 percent off of all Ulta Beauty Collection primers, 40 percent off of all BH Cosmetics palettes, 40 percent off of all Revlon lip products, 30 percent off of all Milani lip products, 40 percent off of all L.A. Girl foundations, 40 percent off of all Covergirl mascaras, 40 percent off of all Almay eye products, 40 percent off of Makeup Revolution's iconic baking powders, 40 percent off of Catrice's In A Box palettes, and 30 percent off of Maybelline's SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color.

You thought I was done? As if. There will also be 40 percent off of Real Techniques and EcoTools makeup brushes, as well as 50 percent off of Japonesque brush kits, so you can stock up on your tools, along with a three for $10 deal on Ulta Beauty Collection's makeup remover wipes. For lash deals, there will be 40 percent off of Ardell Twin Pack Lashes, Duo Lash Glue, and Eyelure Luxe Lashes, as well as 25 percent off of all KISS Lashes. Last but not least, for any and all highlight lovers, there will be 50 percent off of wet n wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powders, 40 percent off of Essence Pure Nude Highlighters, and 30 percent off of Flower Beauty's Flower Pots Powder Blush and highlighter palettes.

TBH, I'm probably getting everything, but if I had to pick just a couple of deals, I would highly recommend taking advantage of this opportunity to stock up on brushes and tools. It's always a treat to buy eyeshadow palettes, but stocking up on items like makeup brushes can sometimes feel like a chore, so the chance to snag the something like the 4-piece Japonesque Essential Brush Set ($13, originally $25, Ulta) at half price seems great to me. Ever a falsies fan, I'll also definitely be snagging multiples of my fave style of the Ardell Lash Twin Packs in #113 ($3, originally $6, Ulta).

If your locks are in need of some extra love this autumn, you're in luck. Major haircare savings include 50 percent off of Tresemme styling products, 50 percent off of all Marc Anthony haircare and styling products, 50 percent off of Nexxus shampoos and conditioners, 50 percent off of Not Your Mother's Way to Grow Shampoo, Conditioner and treatments, 40 percent off of all Hempz haircare products as well as two for $10 deals on Hempz 2.25 oz moisturizers, and two for $11 deals on OGX shampoos, conditioners, and treatments. There's also 30 percent off of Pacifica Hair & Body Mist, as well as the Shimmering version for those of us who like a little extra sparkle. Personally, I'm a die-hard fan of Marc Anthony products, so I already know I'll be snagging a few of my faves, like the Define & Defrizz Curl Cocktail ($5, originally $9, Ulta). Since Marc Anthony is already super affordable, you can pick up a ton of their products for less than your standard Starbucks order. Exhibit A: the Grow Long Super Fast Miracle Treatment ($1.50, originally $3, Ulta) is less than two dollars for a great hair mask. Hi, savings!

Along with all the major savings that apply to both in-store and online products, there are some deals that are exclusively available on the Ulta website. For makeup, these include a whopping 50 percent off of all Physician's Formula face products, 50 percent off of select J. Cat Beauty eye and face products and 40 percent off of all Winky Lux lip products. The online-only deals also include 30 percent off of all Skinfix products, as well as a price cut to just $35 each for the Rapid Lash Eyelash & Eyebrow Enhancing Serums. These serums both have 4.5 stars and hundreds of positive reviews on the Ulta site, so as someone who opts for falsies more often than not, it's highly likely I'll be snagging the Eyelash Enhancing Serum ($35, originally $50, ulta.com) to show my real lashes some love.

Are you overwhelmed by the possibilities this sale has to offer? Me too, sis, me too. Head to your nearest Ulta or the Ulta website to recap all the deals, and get shopping, because the savings end on September 29!