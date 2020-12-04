Shawn Mendes fans can't get enough of his new album Wonder. It's been two long years since Mendes stole fans' hearts with his self-titled album, and they've been anxiously awaiting his follow-up. Mendes answered their prayers Dec. 4, with a 14-track record that was full of magic. After it hit streaming services at midnight, the tweets about Shawn Mendes' album Wonder instantly came rolling in.

Mendes first dropped the news of his fourth studio album on Sept. 30, sharing a mysterious trailer that shared little info aside from the album name. As more details unraveled, fans quickly realized Wonder was going to be one very special album. Mendes eventually followed up with all the deets. "#WONDER The Single October 2nd, The Album December 4th, pre-order & pre-save now. link in bio," Mendes wrote on Instagram. The post coincided with a letter he wrote to fans. "I hope you can all listen front to back," he said in the letter.

The best part of all? Mendes announced a surprise collaboration on the record which turned out to be none other than Justin Bieber. The two pop stars linked up on track nine, "Monster," and fans were living for the song. Now, with the full album finally seeing the light of day, fans are sending it high praise.

