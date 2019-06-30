On Saturday, June 29, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot for the second time in a much-hyped-about ceremony in the South of France. While fans have yet to see the bride's attire, people are losing it over the dreamy, light pink sari and dress combination that her sister-in-law decided to wear to the nuptials. The tweets about Priyanka Chopra's dress at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding are so here for the traditional yet trendy Indian piece, and chances are that you'll also be stanning this look.

ICYMI, the countdown to the Turner-Jonas nuptials at the Château de Tourreau has been as much about the guests' ensembles as anything else. The bride and groom memorably bucked tradition with a matching crimson dress and suit at the rehearsal dinner on Friday, June 28, while Chopra and Nick Jonas — who memorably tied the knot during a lavish multi-day wedding celebration in India back in December — decided on twinning iridescent silver outfits to ring in the final night before the wedding.

While all eyes were no doubt on the newlyweds as they made their second walk down the aisle on Saturday, Chopra couldn't help but steal some of the spotlight in a light pink skirt and top paired with an embroidered, light pink, chiffon sari. Needless to say, she looked absolutely stunning, and fans are so here for the fact that the Quantico actress chose to represent her culture by taking the traditional Indian dress and making it her own.

Chopra has previously opened up about the importance of combining culture and tradition in her sartorial choices. In a Wednesday, June 6 Instagram which showed her donning the garment on the cover of InStyle Magazine, the actress wrote, "Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change."

She continued, "The 'saree' is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one."

In a July cover interview with the publication, Chopra also opened up about how she associates the garment with her mother and the importance of making Indian fashion her own.

"My problem is when it comes to Indian fashion, there are always these shiny, sequined, over-the-top Christmas-tree outfits," she told InStyle in the magazine's July issue. "Those are not the saris I wear."

She continued, "I grew up with my mother wearing saris to the hospital, as a doctor. She’d wear these beautiful ones made of French chiffon and the nape of her neck would smell like Dior’s Poison. That, to me, was a modern woman. And that’s what I want to show the world. Indian designers make such incredible clothes that are inspired from beautiful embroidery and patterns."

Judging from the photos from the Saturday nuptials, it looks like she's definitely doing justice to the traditional piece, and the result is absolutely beautiful.