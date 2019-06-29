With Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' nuptials rumored to be just hours away, the couple is continuing to put their own spin on the festivities leading up to their walk down the aisle. One day after holding an impossibly chic pool party at the Château de Tourreau on Thursday, June 27, the pair bucked tradition with their choice of attire during their rehearsal dinner Friday evening. The newlyweds have never been ones to let custom dictate their actions (after all, they officially said their "I do's" in a surprise Vegas' Chapel L’ Amour ceremony back in May), and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' rehearsal dinner outfits featuring this unlikely hue is testament to continuing to count down to their big day in their own way.

On Thursday, June 27, the couple and their wedding party beat the record-breaking temperatures in France by holding a pool party at the Château de Tourreau. There's nothing like taking a swim to get into the summertime spirit of things while cooling off, and the Game of Thrones actress gave fans and guests alike a preview of the big day with a very bridal white Cushnie dress afterwards.

However, the next evening on Friday, June 28, it looked like the couple was ready to upend tradition at their rehearsal dinner and make the celebration their own. Instead of wearing customary white attire at the Hotel de la Mirande event in Avignon, France, both Turner and Jonas turned heads with matching crimson outfits. Per People, the actress wore a red dress and heels while the "Sucker" hitmaker went for a similarly-hued suit. Just further proof that the couple that does matching dressing together, stays together. In an interesting switch-up, the rest of the guests wore white to really let the bride and groom's red-hot looks shine. Get all your "Red Wedding" jokes out of the way now, guys, you'll never have a better lead-in.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's been a whirlwind week leading up to the couple's second time down down the aisle, which is believed to be happening at the Château de Tourreau in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region in southeastern France on Saturday, June 29. Elite Daily previously reached out to Turner's rep for comment on the wedding date, but did not hear back.

While it was previously rumored that the new Mr. and Mrs. Jonas would be holding their French nuptials on July 15, it was Dr. Phil who, hilariously enough, accidentally let the cat out of the bag. In the week leading up to their big day, the psychologist and TV personality spilled the tea with a seemingly innocuous comment on a loved-up Instagram the pair posted, which shows them moments before kissing against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

"Easy now! 1 week to go!" he joked in the comments section. "Ha! See you at the wedding!" Eagle-eyed fans put two and two together, and speculation started swirling that the pair would be holding their big white wedding on Saturday, June 29. From everything we've seen, it looks like the couple is right on track.

With the couple soon (hopefully) set to end their week of celebrations with their highly-anticipated ceremony, I wouldn't be surprised if the two decide to also add some unique touches to their actual nuptials as well. There's no denying that this cool couple likes to march to the beat of their own drum, so I'd keep an eye out for details that are all about making the day their own.