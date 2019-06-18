Has anyone blown up bigger in this past year than Noah Centineo? The buzzy young actor shot up to superstardom since last summer after starring in three hit Netflix romantic comedies, and now he is basically synonymous with the genre for Generation Z. With such an epic come-up, it's no wonder why Centineo was nominated for not one, but two MTV Movie and TV Awards this year. Clearly, viewers were just as happy to see him as he was to be there, because these tweets about Noah Centineo at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards show just how much fans loved Centineo at the show, especially his uplifting message in his Breakthrough Performance award acceptance speech.

Noah Centineo emerged as one of the biggest breakout movie stars of this past year by becoming Netflix's go-to male lead for the streaming network's recent string of popular romantic comedies. He first captured the internet's heart as Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and continued to prove his swoon-worthy teen romance talents in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and The Perfect Date.

Because of how big To All the Boys I've Loved Before became, Noah Centineo earned two major nominations at the MTV Movie and TV Awards this year. He was nominated for Best Kiss alongside Lana Condor for their make-out in To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and also for the Best Breakthrough Performance category for his role in that movie. Of course, Centineo wound up winning the award in both of those categories, and fans were super excited to congratulate him on both of his new trophies on Twitter.

First, Noah Centineo took to the stage with his To All the Boys I've Loved Before co-star Lana Condor to accept the award for Best Kiss. Centineo thanked all of the movie's fans as well as Condor's lips for securing the award, and Condor gave an empowering message telling fans to kiss who they want to kiss and love who they want to love.

Then came the Best Breakthrough Performance award, which Noah Centineo wound up winning over Awkwafina, Haley Lu Richardson, Ncuti Gatwa, and MJ Rodriguez. When Centineo was announced as the winner, he was clearly overwhelmed and even sat down on the stage with his award to take it all in for a second.

MTV

He then launched into a speech where he reminisced about being friends with performer Bazzi before making it to this stage, and then telling viewers that he found happiness through helping others rather than external things. As Centineo gave his speech, the tweets started rolling in, including a congratulations from To All the Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han:

Noah Centineo is not done starring in major projects yet. In fact, he is just getting started! Next up, Centineo will star in the Kristen Stewart-led Charlie's Angels reboot, the Jackie Chan-directed period drama The Diary, and next year's sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before. And on top of all that, he is also set to play the iconic superhero He-Man in an upcoming remake of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. It is safe to say that we have not seen the last of Centineo winning trophies at these awards shows.