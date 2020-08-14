After weeks of endless teasing, Miley Cyrus' "Midnight Sky" is here. Cyrus dropped her first track since 2019 on Aug. 14, and Smilers everywhere are over the moon. As the first song to be released from Miley's upcoming album, it was an initial taste of what fans can expect. Judging by the tweets about Miley Cyrus' "Midnight Sky," fans are getting major Bangerz vibes, and they're here for it.

Fans knew Cyrus' first song back on the scene would be fierce after a sexy teaser clip hit the internet on Aug. 9. "I was born to run. I don’t belong to anyone. (And yes I can run in these f*cking heels cause I’m a BOSS)" Cyrus wrote, alongside a video that showed off her legs.

The hype only got bigger thanks to Smilers on Twitter who could not wait for the song to drop. "Midnight Sky" is expected to appear on her seventh studio album titled She Is Miley Cyrus, and she's off to a strong start with her lead single. The tweets about "Midnight Sky" were all so positive.

Not only did the tune get fans excited for what's to come, but it also sent many Cyrus fans back in time. "Midnight Sky" reminded a lot of people of Cyrus' 2013 Bangerz album, from the sound to the sultry music video. Check out the song below and see what fans are saying.

After the song dropped, Cyrus revealed on Instagram that she self-directed the music video for the bop, and she should be so proud. You can tell by the lyrics and visuals that "Midnight Sky" tells a personal story for Cyrus, so it's no surprise she wanted to take things into her own hands and put her personality into the video.

There's definitely one thing Cyrus fans can agree on: Miley is back and sounds better than ever.