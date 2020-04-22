Viewers knew Little Fires Everywhere was going to end with a bang, but nobody could have guessed who actually lit the match. The Hulu series dropped its finale on Wednesday, April 22, finally revealing who set the Richardsons' house on fire. Even people who read the book were caught off guard by the ending bombshell, and these tweets about the Little Fires Everywhere finale capture everyone's reaction to the twist.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Little Fires Everywhere finale, "Find a Way." Hulu's adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere made major changes to Celeste Ng's 2017 novel right from the very beginning. The show confronted an added level of racial issues by making Mia and Pearl Warren black women, while the book left the Warrens' race ambiguous. The series also addressed Mia and Izzy's sexualities, neither of which are mentioned in the novel. But the most shocking change of all came at the very end.

In the show's final episode, Moody, Trip, and Lexie caught their younger sister Izzy as she was pouring gasoline around the house. Instead of following through with her act and setting the fires, Izzy told her siblings she had to leave and ran away, leaving her brothers and sister to have a heated confrontation with their mother Elena. After the blowup, Moody, Trip, and Lexie decided to finish what Izzy started and they each set their rooms on fire, finally understanding what their sister had been trying to tell them about their superficial lifestyle all along.

This ending is a major change from how the book ended. In the novel, Izzy went through with her plan to light the Richardson house on fire, and she escaped Shaker Heights without seeing any of her family members. The new ending gave the rest of the Richardson kids their moment of catharsis, and it also took every viewer by surprise.

Fans seemed to love the unexpected change to the story's ending, and it definitely felt like a satisfying way to adapt the climactic moment for television. For Hulu's version of the story, it was not just Izzy who got to burn down her old life, but all of the Richardson kids, and Elena even had her own moment of self-realization when she told the police she was the one who set the fires. The book's ending may have worked on the page, but the TV version brought it to life in a whole new way.