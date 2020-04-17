Dave Burd — better known by his stage name, Lil Dicky — has a new FXX show, Dave, which is now streaming on Hulu, and it's creating a lot of buzz online for its star-studded cameos. The comedy series is based on the rapper's life as he tries to make a name for himself in the music industry. Along the way, he meets some famous friends, including Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian. The tweets about Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian's cameos on Dave have fans confused for one reason.

In case you haven't heard of Dave yet, that's because the show just premiered in March. Although fans are only eight episodes into the series, they're already loving it for its comedic storyline and surprising guest appearances. Episode eight, which premiered on April 15, was its biggest episode yet when it came to celebrity cameos. The episode featured Bieber, Kardashian, Benny Blanco, and Marshmello.

Even though Burd teased Bieber and Kardashian's appearances in January, fans still weren't prepared to see the stars take on their acting roles, especially because Blanco and Marshmello appeared alongside them.

Fans loved seeing all four on Dave, but they were also stumped at how Burd was able to get so many high-profile celebs on his show at once. The budget for the show must be massive, right?

"REAL TALK: How much did it cost to put Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kourtney Kardashian, and Marshmello in Ep. 8???" one fan tweeted.

"How the f*ck did Lil Dicky get Kourtney Kardashian on “Dave”?" tweeted another.

According to Billboard, Dave's executive producers Kevin Hart and Scooter Braun helped in that department. Braun said it was easy for him to convince so many of his celebrity friends to be on the show because it was a new experience for them.

"We’re putting these people in positions they’re not used to being in. It’s fish out of water," Braun explained. "Dave is the magnet for all these people. They want to come and be part of what Dave is doing."

Now that fans have their answer, they can continue enjoying all the celebrity cameos on Dave as usual.