DJ Khaled and Drake finally dropped their music video for their bop "Popstar" on Friday, Sept. 4. As if the song wasn't enough to get fans talking when it dropped in July, the video's guest stars literally had everybody talking — and for good reason. The tweets about Justin Bieber in Drake and DJ Khaled's "Popstar" video are all hype.

The nearly seven-minute music video starts with DJ Khaled hounding Drake to get to work on the visuals for their song that released back on July 17. Khaled brings up that he understands Drake's not able to get from Canada to the United States to film because the border is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but says the Degrassi alum needs to get to work ASAP.

A visibly-annoyed Drake takes matters into his own hands in order to get the music video done, calling his friend Justin Bieber (who he actually name dropped in the song) to step in for him. Since the song calls out other big popstars in the game, including Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, it only made sense he'd give the job to one of them.

Drake mentions Bieber in the second verse when he raps: "Crown in my hand and I'm really playin' keep-away/ Sh*t don't even usually get this big without a Bieber face."

Bieber legit stole the show in the visuals, especially when he went totally shirtless, showing off his tatted-up torso. Check it out below.

And Twitter went wild for Bieber's perfectly executed Drake impressions (and the shirtless scenes).

The world was not ready for Bieber's "Popstar" takeover, but fans are so glad he was game for the project.