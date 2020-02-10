The BTS ARMY is currently enjoying phase three of BTS' comeback. In phase one and two, fans got to see the group's "Shadow" and "Ego" comeback trailers, their "Black Swan" single, and various Connect BTS events all across the globe. Each week has been jam packed with something new from BTS. As the ARMY gets closer to the group's long-awaited Map of the Soul: 7 comeback on Feb. 21, they're analyzing every detail of the boys' concept photos to theorize what they could possibly mean. But BTS' second set of concept photos have them talking about one tiny, but impactful, thing: Jungkook and Jimin's leather corsets. These tweets about Jungkook and Jimin's corsets in BTS' concept photos are all over the place emotionally.

BTS' first set of Map of the Soul: 7 concept photos that dropped on Feb. 9, had RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and V serving major looks. They were all dressed in white from head to toe, and had tiny, white feathers gracefully falling around them. The photos gave off major white swan vibes, and the members looked like heavenly angels. Then, on Feb. 10, BTS dropped their second batch of concept photos, and they're the total opposite of the previous set.

Instead of wearing all white, the members donned all-black ensembles paired with gigantic black wings, as they sat almost menacingly in a lake, truly embodying the "Black Swan" theme.

Take a look at the concept photos below.

Of course, fans had a lot of theories about the photos, a popular one being that the members represented fallen angels.

"Dark wings symbolizes FALLEN angels. the first concept photos were them before. And the second concept potrayed after the fall. They could fall into temptation and go towards the path of the deepest part of our soul, the shadow #SecondLookAt7," one fan tweeted.

Apart from the theories, fans couldn't get over how Jimin and Jungkook were wearing leather corsets — I repeat: leather corsets — for the photoshoot. At first, a lot of fans didn't even notice the corsets due to the low exposure of the photos, but once fans brightened the photos, they couldn't believe what they saw.

This is just the beginning, because BTS will drop two more sets of concept photos later this week. ARMYs, prepare yourselves, because BTS is pulling all the stops for this era, and you never know what they'll do next.