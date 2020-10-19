ARMYs are not emotionally ready for BTS' next era. On Monday, Oct. 19, Big Hit Entertainment gave fans a sneak peek of their album concept, and it has fans shook. While there's a lot about the single photo that has fans shook to their core, the tweets about Jimin's bare shoulder in BTS' BE concept photo are certainly some of the loudest amid the chatter.

The excitement surrounding Jimin's shoulder is a never-ending saga, TBH. It all started in October 2016 when BTS debuted their "Blood Sweat & Tears" music video. During the visiual, Jimin did an iconic dance move involving him slightly lowering his jacket to reveal his arms. Apparently, the star said this was "accident" and he didn't actually mean to expose his shoulder, but fans didn't buy the excuse. Instead, they believed Jimin did it intentionally in order to make ARMYs' hearts collectively skip a beat.

After the initial incident, the singer did the move again and again... and again. In fact, he's done it so much that it's one of his signature moves now, but no matter how many times he does it, fans will never get tired of it.

I mean, just look at Jimin's latest rendition of his iconic shoulder move below:

Fans loved Jimin's pose in BTS' BE concept photo so much that they immediately got the phrase "JIMIN'S SHOULDER" trending on Twitter. They tweeted about all their favorite times Jimin did the move. Apart from BTS' "Blood Sweat & Tears" music video, fans remember him doing it in the group's "DNA" music video and Map of the Soul: Persona concept photos. Not to mention, he's flashed his shoulder so many times on stage.

ARMYs shared hilarious memes and video clips to try and express their feelings over the shoulder reveal.

Some even created fan art to capture the moment, like this one:

Others wrote whole paragraphs explaining their love for Jimin:

Meanwhile, some ARMYs only had this to say:

Yeah, Jimin served with this concept photo and these tweets prove it.

It's safe to say Jimin has broken Twitter once again and this definitely won't be the last time.