No matter what award show it is, the moment of reflection for the artists lost in a year is always emotional. On Sunday, Sept. 20, H.E.R. took the stage at the 2020 Emmys to perform a moving tribute to the lives lost and it was absolutely breathtaking. The tweets about H.E.R.'s 2020 Emmys "In Memoriam" performance capture all the feelings, and they are nothing but praise.

On Sunday night, all of the celeb nominees as well as millions of viewers watched the live award show from the comfort of their homes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Despite performing for an empty audience, H.E.R. graced the stage by first playing the piano.

For the performance, H.E.R. belted out a beautiful rendition of Prince's 1991 hit song "Nothing Compares 2 U," and she hit every single note perfectly.

Not only did the Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter play the piano and sing, but she also strummed the guitar during the song as photos of those who died in 2020 graced the large screen behind her. Twitter users were quick to praise H.E.R. for not only her talent, but for perfectly executing the emotional performance with serious grace and humility.

Ahead of the show, H.E.R. briefly teased her performance during an interview with E!'s Nina Parker without giving too much information away. "I'm definitely gonna be bringing out some instruments and I think it's going to be very emotional," she said. "And that's all I'm gonna say. I want it to be special, I want it to be a surprise, but I think you're gonna love it."

H.E.R. was spot on: The performance was very emotional, extremely special, and viewers loved every single second of it.