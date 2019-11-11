This is not a drill, Bachelor Nation. Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron were just in the same building. And by building, I mean the 2019 People's Choice Awards. The Bachelorette exes attended The PCAs on Nov. 10, where they were both up for the Competition Contestant award. Bachelor fans watching the ceremony could not even begin to handle the exes being under the same roof with a chance of reuniting right in front of their eyeballs. These tweets about Hannah Brown and Tyler C reuniting at the People's Choice Awards are a lot to take in.

Before the show started, Brown spoke to Us Weekly and revealed she actually ran into Cameron and his date backstage. Luckily, there was no awkwardness, because the date in question was... his mom.

“I actually saw him and his mom and I said hello to them,” she revealed. “So I think it’s really sweet that he brought his mom.”

According to Us, Brown was seated alongside Bachelor Nation alums Colton Underwood and his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, while Cameron, was at a nearby table. I repeat: A nearby table.

Bachelor Nation was nowhere near this Bachelor reunion, but that didn't stop them from taking to Twitter to pray to the Bachelor Gods they would get to see Brown and Cameron interact at the show (or, better yet, get married on stage. One can dream, right?).

Fans thought the big reunion moment would go down when the award for Competition TV Show was announced since The Bachelorette was nominated, but, sadly, America's Got Talent came out on top, depriving Bachelor Nation of the stage reunion they truly deserved.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Because the Bachelor Nation had their eyes glued to their TV screens, some eagle-eyed fans claimed they even saw Brown and Cameron sitting at the same table together.

Fans hoped for an official reunion on stage together, but unfortunately, it never happened. Brown won Competition Contestant and took the stage alone. If you were hoping Brown would give Cameron a shoutout, she didn't mention him at all. Although fans did get an awkward camera shot of Cameron while Brown was giving her speech, so there's that.

Although the two stars are no longer in a relationship, their split isn't stopping the Bachelor Nation from rooting for them, especially since they remain friends. After Cameron's split with Gigi Hadid, he gave fans hope he and Brown could work things out in the future by cryptically telling US Weekly, “I don’t know about the future. I’m just trying to worry about today and tomorrow, you know?” in regard to his and Brown's relationship status.

An onscreen Hannah and Tyler reunion wasn't in the cards for the People's Choice Awards, but at least it's still a possibility for the future.