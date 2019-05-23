If you’ve been following fashion news lately, then you’ve probably heard by now that Rihanna has just launched her own clothing line. The superstar has been hard at work recently to launch Fenty, a luxury fashion line under LVMH, which also happens to be one of the most high-end fashion conglomerates known to the fashion world. Given how exclusive Rihanna’s new clothing line is, it makes sense that even the simplest of pieces would cost a pretty penny. But critics of Rihanna’s work aren’t feeling the price range and they’re making themselves heard. So are Rihanna fans who are fiercely defending the multi-talented star. All the tweets about critics calling Rihanna’s fashion line too expensive highlight how dedicated Rihanna’s fans are — and make a pretty reasonable point about the line's prices in general.

In a recent interview with T Magazine, Rihanna explained that she wanted her fashion line and its selling strategy to be “disruptive” and to appeal to her fellow millennials in a way that maybe other brands don’t.

“So with this, you see it, you love it, you can have it,” Rihanna said of her new Fenty clothing line. “I want to be as disruptive as possible. The brand is not traditional. There is no runway show. It’s a new way of doing things because I believe that this is where fashion is going to go eventually.”

Another aspect of her business that she said she’s hoping to bank on is her relatability as a young black woman. “There are also other factors: I’m young. I’m new to the family. I’m a woman. Those factors do come into play, but I will not apologize for them, and I will not back down from being a woman, from being black, from having an opinion. I’m running a company and that’s exactly what I came here to do,” she said.

But Fenty critics are saying that the clothing line’s selling strategy actually goes against any relatability it may have had prior to going to market. Why? Because it’s just too expensive. Popdust is coming under fire right now for their criticism of the brand. Here’s what they said:

Products range from $460 sunglasses to a $1,100 cotton canvas dress. That's not surprising from a luxury goods company parented by Christian Dior. But the typical modern woman can't afford $625 sandals or a $420 brass ear cuff with Swarovski crystals.

Fans have taken issue with Popdust’s critique of the brand and decided that they needed to defend Rihanna’s hard work, pointing out that the brand is quite literally a luxury brand, which they say should make it more than obvious to the modern customer that it comes with a luxurious price tag. Here’s a look at some of the tweets all Rih-Rih's fans are unleashing right now:

So, basically, Rihanna’s fans have a much better understanding of luxury pricing and why it is necessary than maybe some critics out there do. It also seems like the fans are willing to stick up for Rihanna even if they can’t afford luxury items themselves, which is great to see. By and large Rihanna’s fan base supports her 100% and wishes her all the luck in the world with her new clothing line. It seems to only be a select few that are taking issue with the prices. Oh well, I guess.