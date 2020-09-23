Carole Baskin kept her streak of purr-fectly chosen songs going for her second performance on Dancing with the Stars. In case you missed it, the Tiger King star has been remaining true to her brand by only dancing to cat-themed songs on the competition series, and her latest choice had viewers howling. Over on social media, the tweets about Carole Baskin's Dancing with the Stars Week 2 dance range from surprised delight to utter confusion.

After making a name for herself as one of the most passionate big-cat fanatics in the world at the start of 2020 on Tiger King, Baskin brought her love for all things feline to the dance floor in both of her Dancing with the Stars Season 29 performances so far. In the season premiere, Baskin delivered a paso doble routine set to "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor, AKA the song that plays in every movie training montage since the '80s. Baskin wound up with the lowest score of the night, but she made up for it with her follow-up performance on the Tuesday, Sept. 22, episode.

For her second showing, Baskin and her partner Pasha Pashkov danced a Viennese waltz to "What's New Pussycat?" by Tom Jones. Yep — it's another cat-themed song, and in case anyone missed the obvious feline feeling, Baskin wore a leopard-print gown and had the stage decorated with tons of photographs of cats.

The wild routine had viewers buzzing, with many joking about what cat-related songs Baskin might choose in coming weeks.

Despite all the humor in her performances, Baskin was one of the lowest total scorers heading into the season's first elimination. She was on the chopping block, but in a surprise move (unless you're a cynic who knows DWTS wouldn't allow a TV goldmine like Baskin to leave so early in the game), the judges opted to save her and eliminate Charles Oakley instead. Baskin's non-elimination shocked many fans, but viewers were even more surprised when the judges ranked her "What's New Pussycat?" performance higher than Skai Jackson's samba to "Miss Independent" by Ne-Yo. The judges gave Baskin a score of 16 for her dance, while Jackson only got a 15.

Since Baskin is still in the competition, every Dancing with the Stars viewer is waiting to see what cat-centric song she will dance to next.