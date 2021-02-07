On Sunday, Feb. 7, Amanda Gorman followed up her highly-acclaimed appearance at President Joe Biden's inauguration by bringing her verses to the Super Bowl. Fresh off her Inauguration Day success, the nation's first-ever youth poet laureate turned her attention to three honorary captains who were highlighted during the game — and her speech did not disappoint when it comes to the signature poise and moving prose fans have now come to expect. These tweets about Amanda Gorman at the 2021 Super Bowl show people are just as moved with her second performance.

Ahead of the 22-year-old's highly-anticipated appearance at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, revealed on Jan. 27 that Gorman's latest work would hone in on the lives of educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner, and veteran James Martin, who were named honorary captains on Super Bowl Sunday due to their work serving "as leaders in their respective communities during the global pandemic."

Gorman made her way into the spotlight with "The Hill We Climb," which highlighted the importance and need for social justice and activism with the line, "We learned that quiet isn't always peace, and the norms and notions of what 'just is' isn't always justice." While the author of The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough, who frequently explores race, feminism, and oppression in her work, strayed somewhat from those themes to her Super Bowl address, her speech was all about unification.

Ahead of the coin toss ceremony, Gorman told viewers that it was particularly significant that they were honoring the three captains in a time of "uncertainty and need." She applauded the honorees for uplifting their communities and exceeding expectations as healers and educators before sharing individual profiles on how Davis, Dorner, and Martin had exemplified these values in their local communities.

Gorman spoke with her signature grace and poise, and viewers were quick to take to Twitter to comment on the NFL's tweet of the address with words of praise for the young poet. In addition to applauding the NFL for taking the time to recognize frontline workers and their pivotal role during an ongoing global pandemic ahead of the big game, people shared how they were moved by Gorman's words and her demeanor.

Only time will tell when the public will get to see Gorman bring her poetic talents to the national stage for a third time, but judging from the overwhelmingly positive reaction to her Super Bowl appearance, the 22-year-old will only continue to impress and has a very bright 2021 in store for her.